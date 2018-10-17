John Wiley & Sons : Study Examines Factors Linked with Opioid Misuse among University Students

In a survey-based study of 9,449 university students at a large, public Midwestern university, misusers of prescription opioid medications were more likely to live off campus, have a lower grade point average, and exhibit increased impulsivity. In theAmerican Journal of Addictions study, prescription opioid misusers were also more likely to report earlier age of sexual activity and were less likely to use barrier protection during sexual activity.

'This study identifies a number of risk factors for those misusing prescription opioids that can be used to develop and refine prescription opioid misuse screening tools for university health centers,' the authors wrote. 'It also identifies a number of concurring behaviors that can simultaneously be addressed when prescription opioid misusers are identified.'

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ajad.12807

