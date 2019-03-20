Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Study Examines How High Altitude Affects Memory

03/20/2019 | 12:35am EDT

Oxygen is essential for maintaining normal human brain function, and living at high altitudes can lead to deficits in cognition such as attention and memory. A new Brain and Behaviorstudy investigated the potential mechanisms of this effect and the impact of high altitude exposure on aspects of short-term memory.

The study identified certain effects of high altitude exposure on spatial memory (the part of memory responsible for recording information about one's environment and spatial orientation) and verbal memory (the ability to remember something and to perform an activity using this memory).

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/brb3.1256

About Journal

Brain and Behavior gives rapid consideration to papers in all areas of clinical and basic researchacross a broad scope of topics in neuroscience, neurology, psychology, and psychiatry. Brain and Behavior features original research articles, reviews, methods papers, editorials, and commentaries. Original research papers must report well-conducted research with conclusions supported by the data presented in the paper. Molecular, cellular, systems and population-level research in humans and animal models are welcome.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 04:34:08 UTC
