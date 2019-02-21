Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Study Examines Indoor Exposure to Air Pollution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 12:31am EST

In an Indoor Air study conducted in a suburb of the city of Kuopio, Finland, relatively short-lasting wood and candle burning of a few hours increased residents' daily exposure to potentially hazardous particulate air pollution. Associations between indoor air pollutants and building ventilation or cooking were also observed.

The study found that the local outdoor levels of certain pollutants and ozone were the most important determinants of indoor levels of the same air pollutants.

'Ample burning of wood in small-scale room heaters and sauna stoves is likely to increase chronic personal exposures in the neighborhood to particulate matter that contains substantial amounts of soot and hazardous organic compounds like polycyclic organic hydrocarbons. This exposure does not take place only while staying outdoors but also indoors at home due to effective passage of the small particles through the building shield,' the authors wrote. 'Part of the emissions adding this type of hazardous exposure among residents, also including susceptible population groups, originates directly from the personal use of a wood-fired room heater or sauna stove. Insufficient natural ventilation in older houses further elevates the indoor levels of the hazardous particles.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ina.12538

About Journal

The quality of the environment within buildings is a topic of major importance for public health.

Indoor Air provides a location for reporting original research results in the broad area defined by the indoor environment of non-industrial buildings. An international journal with multidisciplinary content, Indoor Air publishes papers reflecting the broad categories of interest in this field:

  • health effects
  • thermal comfort
  • monitoring and modelling
  • source characterization
  • ventilation and other environmental control techniques.

The research results present the basic information to allow designers, building owners, and operators to provide a healthy and comfortable environment for building occupants, as well as giving medical practitioners information on how to deal with illnesses related to the indoor environment.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 05:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aINDUS HOLDING AG : INDUS presents preliminary figures: Sales revenues climb to EUR 1.71 billion
EQ
01:23aAXA : Insurer AXA reports lower 2018 net profit after IPO costs and natural disasters
RE
01:22aACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, to invest in new hospitality services
RE
01:18aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Shareholders Call for Inquiry via Dutch Court
DJ
01:16aSK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants
RE
01:16aWESFARMERS : Update - Dividend/Distribution - WES 40 KB
PU
01:16aMARUBENI : Awarded Combined-Cycle Power Plant Project in Taiwan
PU
01:15aHEIJMANS ANNUAL RESULTS 2018 : positive result across the board
GL
01:14aSWEDBANK : Information insufficient to respond to media accusations
AQ
01:13aUBS GROU : to challenge 4.5bn fine after French tax trial
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil ticks over near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown applies brakes
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G -- at nearly $2,000
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : sets aside $900 million to cover U.S., British fines
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : plans to spend $107 billion building four memory chip plants

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.