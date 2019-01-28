Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Study Examines Long-Term Opioid Use in Patients with Severe Osteoarthritis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:04am EST

New research published in Arthritis & Rheumatology, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology, reveals that prescription opioids are commonly used long-term to treat pain in older patients with severe osteoarthritis. The study also found substantial statewide variation in rates of treatment with long-term opioid therapy for osteoarthritis, which was not fully explained by differences in patient characteristics or access to healthcare providers.

Long-term use of prescription opioids for the treatment of chronic pain carries the risk of dependence and other serious harms. Osteoarthritis in the hip or knee is a common source of chronic pain in the United States, as it affects nearly 30 million US adults and has a prevalence that is expected to rise with the aging of the population.

To evaluate long-term opioid use in patients with severe osteoarthritis and to examine differences based on geography and healthcare access, Rishi J. Desai, MS, PhD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and his colleagues analyzed 2010-2014 Medicare data on osteoarthritis patients undergoing total joint replacement.

The analysis included 358,121 patients with an average age of 74 years. One in six patients used long-term prescription opioids (≥90 days) for pain management in the year leading up to total joint replacement, with an average duration of approximately seven months. More strikingly, nearly 20 percent of the long-term users consumed an average daily dose of ≥50 morphine milligram equivalents, an amount that was identified by recent guidelines as potentially imparting a high risk of opioid-related harms.

The average percent of long-term opioid users among advanced osteoarthritis patients varied widely across states, ranging from 8.9 percent in Minnesota to 26.4 percent in Alabama. Access to primary care providers was only modestly associated with rates of long-term opioid use (an average adjusted difference of 1.4 percent between areas with highest versus lowest concentration of primary care providers), while access to rheumatologists was not associated with long-term opioid use.

'These findings suggest that regional prescribing practices are key determinants of prescription opioid use in chronic pain patients, and geographically targeted dissemination strategies for safe opioid prescribing guidelines may be required to address the high use observed in certain states,' said Dr. Desai.

Additional information

The information contained in this release is protected by copyright. Members of the media may sign up for embargoed news or to request a copy of any study please contact:

Penny Smith +44 (0) 1243 770448 (UK)

Josh Glickman +1 201-748-6572 (US)

newsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

Full Citation: 'Association of geography and access to healthcare providers with long term prescription opioid use in Medicare patients with severe osteoarthritis: A cohort study.' Rishi J. Desai, Yinzhu Jin, Patricia D. Franklin, Yvonne C. Lee, Brian T. Bateman, Joyce Lii, Daniel H. Solomon, Jeffrey N. Katz, and Seoyoung C. Kim. Arthritis & Rheumatology; Published Online: January 28, 2019 (DOI: 10.1002/art.40834).

URL Upon Publication: http://doi.wiley.com/10.1002/art.40834

Author Contact: Marck Murphy, BWH Media relations manager, at mmurphy90@bwh.harvard.edu.

About the Journal
Arthritis & Rheumatology is an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and covers all aspects of inflammatory disease. The American College of Rheumatology (www.rheumatology.org) is the professional organization whose members share a dedication to healing, preventing disability, and curing the more than 100 types of arthritis and related disabling and sometimes fatal disorders of the joints, muscles, and bones. Members include practicing physicians, research scientists, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, psychologists, and social workers. The journal is published by Wiley on behalf of the ACR. For more information, please visit http://wileyonlinelibrary.com/journal/art.

About Wiley
Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2019 09:03:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:32aLONDON, UK, JANUARY 28 2019 : Impellam elevates Simon Blockley to CEO of workforce solutions provider Guidant Global to further drive strategic growth
AQ
04:31aDana Holdings wins a spot in the World Finance 100 for excellence in real estate
GL
04:29aKONAMI : Amusement to Attend the Japan Amusement Expo 2019 Also Hosting Finals of Official Esports Tournament, the KONAMI Arcade Championship!
PU
04:29aRPC : Form 8.3 - RPC Plc
PU
04:29aMERCK : Elects Board Members
DJ
04:28aMEIKLES : Shares in Zimbabwe's Meikles being put on auction
AQ
04:25aVEONEER : 's JV Zenuity Gets Approval for Hands-off Self-driving Tests on Public Roads in Sweden
PR
04:25aExploration of the Fossilik Intrusion Keel Structure for High Tenor Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Sulphide Mineralization
NE
04:23aPEPTONIC MEDICAL : Customer survey confirms strong symptom relief among VagiVital® users
AQ
04:21aBANK MANDIRI PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Bank Mandiri 2018 net profit up 21 percent - CEO
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : New dam disaster puts Vale CEO, deals and dividends under scrutiny
2VALE : VALE : Over 300 remain missing, 40 killed after dam collapses in Brazil
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Share buy-backs in Telia Company during week 4 2019
4CRRC CORP LTD : Alstom, Siemens confirm new merger concessions in rail antitrust tussle
5Oil falls on increased U.S. rig count, China industrial slowdown

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.