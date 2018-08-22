Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Study Examines Relationship Between Social Disparities and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 12:07am EDT

In an Andrologiastudy of 100,000 men in Korea, social disparities-such as low education level and low household income, current or previous use of medical aid health insurance, blue-collar employment or unemployment, divorce, and low social capital of communities-were all linked with a higher prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a condition that is characterized by an enlarged prostate due to aging, lower urinary tract blockage, and other factors.

The authors noted that developing and disseminating health programs based on the community may contribute to positive perceptions of community and social activities, thus facilitating BPH prevention and improving the quality of life of patients with BPH.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/and.13125

About Journal

Andrologia provides an international forum for original papers on the current clinical, morphological, biochemical, and experimental status of organic male infertility and sexual disorders in men. The articles inform on the whole process of advances in andrology (including the aging male), from fundamental research to therapeutic developments worldwide. First published in 1969 and the first international journal of andrology, it is a well established journal in this expanding area of reproductive medicine.

And in addition, Andrologia provides articles on anatomy, endocrinology, physiology, and veterinary medicine.

Andrologia is essential reading for scientists in fundamental andrological research, laboratory diagnosticians, veterinarians and clinicians in many fields (most importantly - dermatologists, endocrinologists, gynecologists, oncologists, and urologists.)

About Wiley


Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:06:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:27aSIMON PROPERTY : Coddingtown brings back aquarium to pay tribute to founder, fire victims
AQ
06:25aBANC OF CALIFORNIA : A breakdown of the verdict on 18 counts in Manafort's case
AQ
06:22aRAKUTEN : and Walmart Officially Launch Walmart eBooks by Rakuten Kobo in the U.S.
PU
06:21aCredit Suisse names new heads for Asia private banking as CEO leaves
RE
06:16aFACEBOOK : NYC Library Takes Novel Approach, Posting Books to Instagram
DJ
06:16aMARICANN : German Hemp Harvest is Yielding Results – CBD Production
AQ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:12aSHERWIN WILLIAMS : reg; Simplifies Interior Staining Projects with New Minwax® Line, Updated Color Palette and Design Center
PU
06:12aWAL MART STORES : Walmart and Kobo Launch Walmart eBooks, Including an Audiobook Subscription for $9.99
PU
06:12aWAL MART STORES : Walmart’s New Digital Book Offering is Worth Exploring
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : Prosperity at Spanish ports rises
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
3BLACKROCK : At T. Rowe Price, top Tesla funds offer split views
4CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION L : American cuts 2nd U.S.-China flight on fuel cost, rivalry
5HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS, INC. : HAWAIIAN : U.S. airline Hawaiian to suspend its Beijing flight from October
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.