John Wiley & Sons : Study Results May Benefit Patients with Knee Osteoarthritis and Meniscal Tears

08/22/2018 | 06:07am CEST

In an Arthritis & Rheumatologystudy of 221 patients with knee osteoarthritis and meniscal tears, increases in inflammation of the synovial membrane (synovitis)-whether persistently extensive or intermittent-were linked with cartilage damage over time.

'Our findings suggest that individuals with synovitis may be at greater risk for cartilage damage. We find this particularly relevant as synovitis is a potentially modifiable feature of osteoarthritis,' said lead author Dr. Lindsey Macfarlane, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. 'Further research on whether treatment of synovitis mitigates future cartilage damage could help advance treatment paradigms.'

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/art.40660

Arthritis & Rheumatology, an official journal of the American College of Rheumatology, is a peer-reviewed publication for scientists and clinicians interested in the natural history, pathophysiology, treatment, and outcome of the rheumatic diseases. Arthritis & Rheumatology publishes the highest quality basic and clinical research related to the rheumatic diseases, encompassing a wide range of areas of investigative activity. In addition, the journal publishes review articles, editorials, and other educational material intended for both researchers and clinicians. Serving the worldwide community of rheumatology investigators and clinicians, Arthritis & Rheumatology is known internationally as a top rheumatology research journal.

The American College of Rheumatology ( www.rheumatology.org ) is the leading professional organization dedicated to the study, prevention, and treatment of debilitating disorders of the joints, muscles, and bones.

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 04:06:08 UTC
