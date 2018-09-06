Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Study Uncovers Link Between Better Sleep Quality and a Healthy Diet

09/06/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Sleep quality, but not sleep duration, was positively associated with adherence to the Mediterranean diet in a Geriatrics and Gerontology International study of 1639 adults ≥65 years old.

Some aspects of the Mediterranean diet may promote better sleep; alternatively, poor sleep may cause people to eat less healthy foods. The study's authors note that the direction of the association remains to be elucidated.

'The term Mediterranean diet is widely used to describe a dietary pattern characterized by the abundance of plant foods: fruits, vegetables, cereals, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Olive oil is the principal source of fat. A Mediterranean diet also includes moderate amounts of dairy products, low to moderate amounts of fish and poultry, red meat in low amounts, and wine, consumed modestly,' said senior author Dr. Mary Yannakoulia, of Harokopio University, in Athens, Greece. 'We need to further explore the mechanisms that link this healthful pattern with better sleep habits, thus promoting quality of life of older people.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ggi.13521

About Journal

Geriatrics & Gerontology International is the official Journal of the Japan Geriatrics Society, reflecting the growing importance of the subject area in developed economies and their particular significance to a country like Japan with a large aging population. Geriatrics & Gerontology International is now an international publication with contributions from around the world and published monthly.

Geriatrics & Gerontology International serves as a medium for presenting original articles and review articles that offer significant contributions to knowledge in the broad field of geriatrics and gerontology. The journal also includes case reports, letters to the editors, abstracts and new items that may be of interest to geriatrics and gerontology researchers. The journal also provides information on national and international congresses held within Asian countries to promote friendship and to exchange ideas of mutual interest in the field of geriatrics and gerontology.

Geriatrics and Gerontology International is an interdisciplinary journal. Upon submission, authors will be asked to identify the category for their article in Biology / Behavioral and Social Sciences / Epidemiology, Clinical Practice and Health / Social Research, Planning and Practice, in order to allow their manuscripts to be processed with speed and efficiency.

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 04:11:01 UTC
