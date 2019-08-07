Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Substituting Poultry for Red Meat May Reduce Breast Cancer Risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:40am EDT

Results from a new study suggest that red meat consumption may increase the risk of breast cancer, whereas poultry consumption may be protective against breast cancer risk. The findings are published in the International Journal of Cancer.

For the study, investigators analyzed information on consumption of different types of meat and meat cooking practices from 42,012 women who were followed for an average of 7.6 years.

During follow-up, 1,536 invasive breast cancers were diagnosed. Increasing consumption of red meat was associated with increased risk of invasive breast cancer: women who consumed the highest amount of red meat had a 23% higher risk compared with women who consumed the lowest amount. Conversely, increasing consumption of poultry was associated with decreased invasive breast cancer risk: women with the highest consumption had a 15% lower risk than those with the lowest consumption. Breast cancer was reduced even further for women who substituted poultry for meat.

The findings did not change when analyses controlled for known breast cancer risk factors or potential confounding factors such as race, socioeconomic status, obesity, physical activity, alcohol consumption, and other dietary factors. No associations were observed for cooking practices or chemicals formed when cooking meat at high temperature.

'Red meat has been identified as a probable carcinogen. Our study adds further evidence that red meat consumption may be associated with increased risk of breast cancer whereas poultry was associated with decreased risk,' said senior author Dale P. Sandler, PhD, of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. 'While the mechanism through which poultry consumption decreases breast cancer risk is not clear, our study does provide evidence that substituting poultry for red meat may be a simple change that can help reduce the incidence of breast cancer.'

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijc.32547

About Journal

The International Journal of Cancer (IJC) is the official journal of the Union for International Cancer Control-UICC; it appears twice a month. IJC invites submission of manuscripts under a broad scope of topics relevant to experimental and clinical cancer research and publishes original Research Articles and Short Reports under the following categories:

  • Cancer Epidemiology
  • Cancer Genetics and Epigenetics
  • Infectious Causes of Cancer
  • Molecular Cancer Biology
  • Tumor Immunology and Microenvironment
  • Tumor Markers and Signatures
  • Cancer Therapy and Prevention

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:39:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of board meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited Operating Statistics - Second Quarter of 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Inside information unaudited financial results of the controlling shareholder, nissin foods holdings co., ltd. for the three months ended 30 june 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Date of board meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Major operational data for the seven months ended 31 july 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Proposed record date in connection with the payment of final dividend for the year ending august 31, 2019 and entitlement to vote at the 2019 annual general meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
12:55aELDERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31/7/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
4NUVISTA ENERGY LTD : NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. : Provides Positive Second Quarter Operating Results, Affirms Pipesto..
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Signs Kuida Distribution Agreement with Grupo Éxito, South ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group