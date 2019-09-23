Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Task Force Provides Insights and Direction on Cell-Based Therapies

09/23/2019 | 03:22pm EDT

A new report highlights the latest advances in cell-based therapies for the treatment of disorders of the musculoskeletal system, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, and it identifies key unanswered questions that should be addressed through ongoing research. The report is published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research and concurrently in the Journal of Orthopaedic Research, and was issued by a joint Task Force of the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research and the Orthopaedic Research Society.

With cell-based therapies, cells are injected, grafted, or implanted into a patient. Due to the lack of rigorous clinical studies and randomized clinical trials, however, these treatments should be considered experimental. The Task Force provides specific recommendations and ethical considerations for preclinical and clinical investigations of cell-based therapies, and it highlights the importance of determining the direct and indirect effects of these therapies on disease.

'This is an area of enormous public interest and scientific importance,' said lead author and task force co-chair Regis O'Keefe, MD, PhD, of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. 'Musculoskeletal diseases such as osteoarthritis, intervertebral disc degeneration, and tendinopathies cause pain, impair function, and can lead to a sense of helplessness. Currently a large number of unproven cell-based therapies are marketed to a vulnerable population of patients that suffer from musculoskeletal disease.' 'The goal of the task force was to provide, in an unbiased way, a balanced assessment of the current state of cell-based therapies and to define the scientific agenda needed to develop more proven and effective approaches to treatment in the future,' said task force co-chair Rocky Tuan, PhD, of the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://asbmr.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jbmr.3839

Accompanying Editorial: https://asbmr.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jbmr.3841

About The Journal of Bone and Mineral Research

The Journal of Bone and Mineral Research (JBMR) publishes highly impactful original manuscripts, reviews, and special articles on basic, translational and clinical investigations relevant to the musculoskeletal system and mineral metabolism. Specifically, the journal is interested in original research on the biology and physiology of skeletal tissues, interdisciplinary research spanning the musculoskeletal and other systems, including but not limited to immunology, hematology, energy metabolism, cancer biology, and neurology, and systems biology topics using large scale '-omics' approaches. The journal welcomes clinical research on the pathophysiology, treatment and prevention of osteoporosis and fractures, as well as sarcopenia, disorders of bone and mineral metabolism, and rare or genetically determined bone diseases.

About The Journal of Orthopaedic Research

The Journal of Orthopaedic Research, a publication of the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS), is the forum for the rapid publication of high quality reports of new information on the full spectrum of orthopaedic research, including life sciences, engineering, translational, and clinical studies.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:21:05 UTC
