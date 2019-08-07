Log in
John Wiley & Sons : The Impacts of Smoking on Patients with Ulcerative Colitis

08/07/2019 | 12:40am EDT

Because smokers are less likely to develop ulcerative colitis (UC), a type of inflammatory bowel disease, patients with UC may be tempted to start smoking to lessen their symptoms. Researchers found no beneficial effects of smoking, however, in a nationwide study that included 6,754 patients with UC.

In the Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics study, smokers and never‐smokers with UC had similar outcomes with respect to flares, medication use, hospitalisations, and colon surgery. Also, smoking cessation did not worsen the course of disease in patients.

'We did not find any benefits of smoking in ulcerative colitis. We hope our study will give people with ulcerative colitis the confidence to avoid smoking and thereby improve their health in general,' said lead author Jonathan Blackwell, BMBS, of St. George's Healthcare NHS Trust and St. George's University, in London.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apt.15390

About Journal

Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics is an international journal of gastroenterology and hepatology.

The journal accepts systematic reviews, meta-analyses, randomised controlled trials and original papers concerned with Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

AP&T is particularly interested in therapies and diagnostics, including all aspects of translation from bench to bedside: identification of novel therapeutic targets, epidemiology, clinical trials, drug safety and meta-analyses.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:39:00 UTC
