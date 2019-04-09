John Wiley & Sons : The Little Book of Being Brilliant

Dr. Andy Cope's new bookThe Little Book of Being Brilliantreveals the secrets of human flourishing - distilling 15 years of research into a single book, crammed with wellbeing solutions, common sense and humour.

While the rest of the psychological profession has been studying depression, anxiety and panic attacks, he's taken the opposite path. The psychological profession has shunned happy people on the grounds of 'not being ill', Dr Andy has embraced them for exactly the same reason. His Loughborough PhD has been about the 2%ers - the small percentage of the British population who have energy, happiness, positivity, zest and an enthusiasm for Monday mornings.

The modern world is very good at coshing the happiness out of you. The 2%ers live in the same world as everyone else. They're being coshed too. It's their mental strategies that differ.

Laugh and learn

The Little Book of Being Brilliant is very much a book of its time. It's about learning to fight back. It isn't personal development. Dr Andy describes it as 'personal remembering', getting back to being you at your rollicking best.

In this book you will learn about:

The 3 horsemen of the modern apocalypse; infomania, busyness and musterbation

The basics of Positive Psychology (the science of how to feel amazing)

What happy people do, and don't do

How to be a better mum, dad, grandparents, aunty, uncle, human being

How to befriend the present moment (mindfulness for those who don't do mindfulness)

How to rethink your thinking

And in a barn-storming finale… how reading this book will change your life, the lives of those around you and possibly the entire planet (you can't knock his ambition!)

[You will also learn some secondary but important facts such as cows can go upstairs but not downstairs, why polar bears don't use scissors and why a bank robber squeezed lemon juice on his face.]

Most importantly, you will UN-learn how to be average and RE-learn how to shine.

The Little Book of Being Brilliantby Andy Cope is available wherever books and ebooks are sold, priced £9.99.

About the author:

Dr Andy Cope has spent the last 15 years immersed in the science of Positive Psychology, culminating in a Loughborough University PhD. He is a world-renowned keynote speaker and a best-selling author of books for adults, teenagers and children. He works with businesses and schools all over the world. His USP is an academic background (hence serious credibility in the wellbeing arena) combined with an ability for plain speaking and good humour. For more information see http://www.artofbrilliance.co.uk/