John Wiley & Sons : The Persuasion Code

Hoboken, NJ (September 12, 2018) -The key to success in sales and marketing often lies in the art of persuasion, but in a world of distractions it can be challengingto capture the attention of your audience and tap into their decision-making process. In the new book, The Persuasion Code: How Neuromarketing Can Help You Persuade Anyone, Anywhere, Anytime, Dr. Christophe Morin and Patrick Renvoise, focus on reaching audiences by using brain sciences.

Morin and Renvoise, the team behind SalesBrain, the world's first neuromarketing agency, build upon nearly two decades of research on the effect of advertising and sales messages on the human brain to create a breakthrough persuasion strategy. Based on the latest research in neuroscience, media psychology and behavioral economics, the book makes understanding the complex science of persuasion simple.

In the book the authors introduce their award-winning persuasion modal, NeuroMap™, a science based, comprehensive yet simple step-by-step process that helps develop successful marketing and sales messages. Morin and Renvoise's strategy of persuasion is useful in both business and personal success.

The Persuasion Code follows the pair's previous book, Neuromarketing: Understanding the Buy Buttons in your Customer's Brain, that redefined the field of neuromarketing and became the go-to text for those looking to use brain research and innovative marketing practices.

About The Authors

Christophe Morin, PH.D. is an expert on the effect of advertising on the brain. He is an adjunct faculty member of Fielding Graduate University, where he teaches courses in Media Neuroscience. He is the recipient of multiple speaking and research awards. He co-founded SalesBrain in 2002.

Patrick Renvoise, an expert in complex sales, teaches new messaging strategies based on brain science. By using the latest discoveries in cognitive biases, he has helped hundreds of companies and thousands of professionals close complex deals worth billions of dollars. Patrick co-founded SalesBrain and has received numerous marketing and speaking awards.

