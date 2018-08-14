John Wiley & Sons : WHO YOU KNOW

Hoboken, NJ (August 14, 2018) - Relationships are an undeniable and universal resource that spans across industries. Our personal connections can open doors to new opportunities and our networks often play a part in our success. Unfortunately, many of today's schools are not designed to nurture students' networks. In the new book, Who You Know: Unlocking Innovations That Expand Students' Networks, authors Julia Freeland Fisher and Daniel Fisher explore a fresh perspective, giving educators and school administrators a model for breaking the pattern of inequality in the classroom. While discussions about inequality in education often focus on achievement gaps, opportunity is about more than just test scores. Opportunity sits at the cross-section of what students know and whom they know.

By investing in the power of relationships, schools can at once nurture access to supports and broaden students' horizons. This book helps educators to:

Integrate student support models that increase access to caring adults in students' lives.

Invest in learning models that strengthen teacher-student relationships.

Deploy emerging technologies that expand students' networks to experts and mentors from around world.

Who You Know provides educators evidence-based guidance on ways to level the playing field. With expert analysis on how policymakers and entrepreneurs can help, Who You Know aims to help educators make room for relationships to transform K-12 schools into next-generation hubs of learning and connecting.

About The Authors - Julia Freeland Fisher is director of education research at the Clayton Christensen Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank. She leads a team devoted to informing policymakers and community leaders on the power of disruptive innovation to transform schools. Daniel Fisher works as a subject matter expert for the U.S. government. Previously, he was an officer in the U.S. Army and a veterans' field representative for Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02).

