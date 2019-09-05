Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Weight Change and Bone Health in Older Adults with Obesity

09/05/2019 | 12:32am EDT

Weight loss in older adults is accompanied by loss in bone mineral density (BMD) and an increased risk of bone fracture. A new study published in Obesity found that loss of hip BMD persists in the year following a weight loss intervention among older adults with obesity, regardless of whether they regain weight.

The study also found that losses in fat mass and lean mass contribute to reduced hip BMD; yet, loss in fat mass may signal improved trabecular bone score, which is a measure of bone texture and is a marker for the risk of osteoporosis.

The findings emphasize the importance of identifying and implementing interventions that can target fat mass, but not lean mass, loss to optimize bone health during weight loss in older adults.

Additional Information

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/oby.22604

About Journal

Obesity is owned by and is the official publication of The Obesity Society. The journal offers prompt publication of high-quality original research and presents new information in the areas of clinical nutrition medicine, pharmacology, nutrition medicine, genetics, adipogenesis, behavioral epidemiology, biophysics and lipid metabolism, exercise and human physiology, nutritional epidemiology, phenotyping, fat cell physiology, aging, neuroscience, transgenic models, metabolic syndrome, nutrition behavior, pediatric obesity, and adipocyte cell biology.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:31:02 UTC
