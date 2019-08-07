Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Wiley Partners with Automation Anywhere® to Prepare the Future Workforce for more than 300,000 Robotic Process Automation Jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 11:05am EDT

John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, entered into an official knowledge partnership today with Automation Anywhere®, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), to create a series of job-role based official study guides and aligned courses on RPA. The first set of courses and materials, known as Wiley-Automation Anywhere Official RPA Study Guides and Courseware Series, is set to launch in October 2019. WileyNXT will be the flagship platform to host this program.

The Wiley-Automation Anywhere Official RPA Study Guide and Courseware Series will include competency-based curriculum for specific job roles, study guides and digital courseware including videos, online assessments and lab work. To further student preparedness and future success, Automation Anywhere will supplement lab work with its Bot Labs program, providing additional hands-on practice that offers a path to RPA certification. These official study resources will pool expertise from both Wiley and Automation Anywhere to create a successful learning path for students seeking RPA career opportunities.

'With many global companies setting up their R&D centers, business process outsourcing offices, and other services in India, they bring opportunities for thousands of in-demand jobs in technical fields that did not exist until recently, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering and RPA. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere is part of our ongoing effort to help learners achieve 'Industry 4.0' competencies and provide the best learning and skilling RPA programs for India's workforce.' said Vikas Gupta, managing director, Wiley India.

This collaboration between Wiley and Automation Anywhere has the potential to build a robust ecosystem with the core competencies required in future job roles and readies candidates for these in-demand jobs.

'This partnership with Wiley could not have come at a more opportune time as enterprises and the future talent pool are acknowledging the value of structured certification frameworks for RPA training and expertise,' said Arvind Thothadri, vice-president, global training and certifications, Automation Anywhere. 'With millions entering the workforce every year and with experienced workers exploring opportunities in RPA, such certifications and coursework pave the way for evolution and innovation.'

For more details on the eligibility, selection process and fees, please contact wileynxt@wiley.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Andrich (US) +1 201 748 5838

Rashmi Verma (India) +91 7290012696

newsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Our scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals and our digital learning, certification, and student-lifecycle services and solutions help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 15:04:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motor reveals first sketch of the All-New i10
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Hemispherical Resonator Gyro Achieves 50 Million Operating Hours in Space
AQ
11:36aMAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : Farm Equipment Sector Sells 19,174 Units in India during July 2019
AQ
11:36aMOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA : Launches Brake Caliper Product Line; Sales Contributions of $30 million Expected in This Fiscal Year -
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Cygnus Spacecraft Departs International Space Station, Begins Secondary Mission; S.S. Roger Chaffee set to demonstrate first extended duration flight
AQ
11:36aHYUNDAI HCN : Motorsport set to go electric
AQ
11:36aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Introduces Next Generation Scalable Radar Antenna; Re-scalable Aperture for Precision Targeting Radar uses building block approach for scalability
AQ
11:36aDANA : selected to Supply Spicer Drive Axles, Driveshafts as Standard Equipment for Redesigned Oshkosh S-Series Front Discharge Mixer
AQ
11:36aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM TO DISPLAY AWARD-WINNING G600 AT LABACE; Recently Certified Aircraft Will Join Gulfstream G650ER And Gulfstream G280 In Brazil
AQ
11:36aVOLKSWAGEN : Porsche Digital opens second location in the US; Porsche subsidiary continues to expand global network
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
3BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
4Cobalt, Africa setbacks shrink Glencore's first-half profit
5PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group