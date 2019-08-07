John Wiley & Sons : Wiley Partners with Automation Anywhere® to Prepare the Future Workforce for more than 300,000 Robotic Process Automation Jobs

John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, entered into an official knowledge partnership today with Automation Anywhere®, the global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), to create a series of job-role based official study guides and aligned courses on RPA. The first set of courses and materials, known as Wiley-Automation Anywhere Official RPA Study Guides and Courseware Series, is set to launch in October 2019. WileyNXT will be the flagship platform to host this program.

The Wiley-Automation Anywhere Official RPA Study Guide and Courseware Series will include competency-based curriculum for specific job roles, study guides and digital courseware including videos, online assessments and lab work. To further student preparedness and future success, Automation Anywhere will supplement lab work with its Bot Labs program, providing additional hands-on practice that offers a path to RPA certification. These official study resources will pool expertise from both Wiley and Automation Anywhere to create a successful learning path for students seeking RPA career opportunities.

'With many global companies setting up their R&D centers, business process outsourcing offices, and other services in India, they bring opportunities for thousands of in-demand jobs in technical fields that did not exist until recently, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data engineering and RPA. Our partnership with Automation Anywhere is part of our ongoing effort to help learners achieve 'Industry 4.0' competencies and provide the best learning and skilling RPA programs for India's workforce.' said Vikas Gupta, managing director, Wiley India.

This collaboration between Wiley and Automation Anywhere has the potential to build a robust ecosystem with the core competencies required in future job roles and readies candidates for these in-demand jobs.

'This partnership with Wiley could not have come at a more opportune time as enterprises and the future talent pool are acknowledging the value of structured certification frameworks for RPA training and expertise,' said Arvind Thothadri, vice-president, global training and certifications, Automation Anywhere. 'With millions entering the workforce every year and with experienced workers exploring opportunities in RPA, such certifications and coursework pave the way for evolution and innovation.'

For more details on the eligibility, selection process and fees, please contact wileynxt@wiley.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Andrich (US) +1 201 748 5838

Rashmi Verma (India) +91 7290012696

newsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Our scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals and our digital learning, certification, and student-lifecycle services and solutions help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which more organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere's enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies globally. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.