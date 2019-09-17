John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and The Physiological Society announce physiology discipline taxonomy

HOBOKEN, N.J.-September 17, 2019- John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) (NYSE: JW-B) is delighted to announce a multi-faceted physiology taxonomy, developed in collaboration with The Physiological Society, to greatly support search and discovery for the physiology and associated communities.

Wiley understands the particular importance today of making connections across disciplinary boundaries, investing in capabilities to fully automate the tagging and display of journal article content against taxonomies to deliver a much more compelling experience for users of Wiley Online Library and drive discovery and usage. Users can break the traditional boundaries of journals and issues and get right to the content they care about by given topics. Readers can access the taxonomy on The Physiological Society's publications hub.

'We've worked with The Physiological Society to define a knowledge model of taxonomies and vocabularies being used to describe their content in a more granular way than ever before, extracting key concepts from all published and ongoing new articles automatically to apply these taxonomies to their content and improve content discoverability for readers,' said Ben Miller, platform capability manager, Wiley.

'Discoverability of content is a holy grail for journal publishing and for research. The taxonomy will be invaluable to our journals' authors and readers, whose input will refine it further and keep it up to date. As physiology is a multifaceted discipline, the taxonomy will help researchers across the whole of biomedicine. We are happy to share the taxonomy so that other journals too can benefit from it. Many thanks to Wiley for their work on the project over several years,' added Simon Rallison, director of scientific programmes at The Physiological Society.

Additional Information

About The Physiological Society

As the largest network of physiologists in Europe, with academic journals of global reach, The Physiological Society continues its 140 year tradition of being at the forefront of the life sciences. The Society brings together scientists from over 60 countries and its members have included numerous Nobel Prize winners from Ivan Pavlov to John O'Keefe. The Society publishes the latest developments in leading scientific journals The Journal of Physiology, Experimental Physiology and Physiological Reports, and supports those working in the field by organising world-class scientific meetings and offering grants for research and teaching.

About Wiley

Wiley drives the world forward with research and education. Through publishing, platforms and services, we help students, researchers, universities, and corporations to achieve their goals in an ever-changing world. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to all of our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Wiley Media Contacts:

Tom Griffin (APAC): +617 38599 740

Penny Smith (UK): +44 1243 770448

Dawn Peters (US): +1 781-388-8408

newsroom@wiley.com

Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews