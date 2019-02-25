Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and the Campbell Collaboration Announce Publishing Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 09:17am EST

Hoboken, N.J-February 25, 2019-John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWa) (NYSE:JWb) and the Campbell Collaboration are pleased to announce that the Campbell Library has selected Wiley as its publishing partner beginning in 2019.

Campbell is the pre-eminent international network publishing high quality, transparent, reliable and policy-relevant evidence syntheses and maps in the social sectors to promote positive social and economic change by enabling evidence-based policy and practice.

These systematic reviews and evidence maps are published in Campbell Systematic Reviews, a fully open access online platform. The Campbell Collaboration reviews economic and social studies in diverse sectors, including: business and management, crime and justice, education, disability, social welfare and international development, food systems and food security.

'The Campbell Collaboration has introduced a unique initiative to influence social and economic change,' commented Arash Hejazi, Editorial Director at Wiley. 'It has created a great example for social sciences to embrace the true spirit of open research and to publicly share studies that offer rigour and reproducibility. We cannot be more delighted to be their partner in this journey, as these goals are also at the heart of Wiley's strategy.'

Howard White, the Chief Executive Officer of the Campbell Collaboration, noted, 'Campbell has always been a mark of the highest quality in academic standards. Our agreement with Wiley, a major publisher in the evaluation field, reinforces that reputation and will help us achieve our planned expansion of the scope and number of reviews and maps we publish.'

Additional Information

Media Contacts
Wiley:
Josh Glickman (US) +1 201-748-6572
newsroom@wiley.com
Follow us on Twitter @WileyNews

Campbell Collaboration:
Chui Jsia Yong (Norway) +47 46400429
chyong@campbellcollaboration.org

About Campbell Collaboration
Founded in 2000, the Campbell Collaboration is an international network which publishes high quality systematic reviews of social and economic interventions around the world. Campbell is based on a network of Coordinating Groups responsible for the production, scientific merit, and usefulness of Campbell systematic reviews across sectors including Business and Management, Crime and Justice, Education, International Development, Food systems, Food security, Disability, Social Welfare, Knowledge translation and implementation and Food Security. The Campbell Collaboration website can be accessed at: https://campbellcollaboration.org

About Wiley
Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

Disclaimer

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 14:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aAnnouncement Al Ahlia for Agricultural Production CO. for Public Transportation ask Shareholders to receive cash money for 2018
AQ
09:40aROCHE : to acquire US gene therapy specialist Spark for $4.3bn
AQ
09:40aBeltone pays EGP 16m settlement to FRA
AQ
09:40aAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS : logs QAR 182m profits in 2018; dividends proposed
AQ
09:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Chasing Salah worsened my injury, Mata
AQ
09:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Klopp comments on Salah's performance against Man United
AQ
09:39aEmployee engagement leader Poppulo appoints Product Innovator Alan Beiagi as Senior Vice President of Product
GL
09:38aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : J.P. Morgan Asset Management Names Jennifer Wu Head of Sustainable Investing
DJ
09:37aAT&T : Cherokee County Becomes First in South Carolina to Make NextGen911 Call with AT&T ESInet™
PU
09:36aTrump says he plans summit with China to sign trade deal
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.