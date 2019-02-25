John Wiley & Sons : Wiley and the Campbell Collaboration Announce Publishing Partnership

Hoboken, N.J-February 25, 2019-John Wiley and Sons Inc. (NYSE:JWa) (NYSE:JWb) and the Campbell Collaboration are pleased to announce that the Campbell Library has selected Wiley as its publishing partner beginning in 2019.

Campbell is the pre-eminent international network publishing high quality, transparent, reliable and policy-relevant evidence syntheses and maps in the social sectors to promote positive social and economic change by enabling evidence-based policy and practice.

These systematic reviews and evidence maps are published in Campbell Systematic Reviews, a fully open access online platform. The Campbell Collaboration reviews economic and social studies in diverse sectors, including: business and management, crime and justice, education, disability, social welfare and international development, food systems and food security.

'The Campbell Collaboration has introduced a unique initiative to influence social and economic change,' commented Arash Hejazi, Editorial Director at Wiley. 'It has created a great example for social sciences to embrace the true spirit of open research and to publicly share studies that offer rigour and reproducibility. We cannot be more delighted to be their partner in this journey, as these goals are also at the heart of Wiley's strategy.'

Howard White, the Chief Executive Officer of the Campbell Collaboration, noted, 'Campbell has always been a mark of the highest quality in academic standards. Our agreement with Wiley, a major publisher in the evaluation field, reinforces that reputation and will help us achieve our planned expansion of the scope and number of reviews and maps we publish.'

About Campbell Collaboration

Founded in 2000, the Campbell Collaboration is an international network which publishes high quality systematic reviews of social and economic interventions around the world. Campbell is based on a network of Coordinating Groups responsible for the production, scientific merit, and usefulness of Campbell systematic reviews across sectors including Business and Management, Crime and Justice, Education, International Development, Food systems, Food security, Disability, Social Welfare, Knowledge translation and implementation and Food Security. The Campbell Collaboration website can be accessed at: https://campbellcollaboration.org

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.