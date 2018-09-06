Log in
John Wiley & Sons : Would Global Warming Increase Childhood Viral Infection Rates?

09/06/2018 | 06:12am CEST

Hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) is a common childhood viral infection that is most common in warmer summer months. A new International Journal of Dermatology review of published studies reveals a positive relationship between HFMD and temperature and humidity. No significant relationship was identified between HFMD and precipitation, wind speed, and/or sunshine.

The findings suggest that global warming may impact the rates of HFMD, both by prolonging the duration of outbreaks during peak seasons and by increasing the likelihood of HFMD transmission throughout the year.

'There is an emerging understanding of the link between our changing climate and the rising incidence of various infectious diseases. Many of these changes are so insidious that they are hard for the average practitioner to detect at the individual level,' said lead author Dr. Sarah Coates, of the University of California, San Francisco. 'We hope to raise awareness within the medical community of these largescale trends and spur appropriate political action given their potential consequences to public health.'

Link to Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijd.14188

Published monthly, the International Journal of Dermatology is specifically designed to provide dermatologists around the world with a regular, up-to-date source of information on all aspects of the diagnosis and management of skin diseases. Accepted articles regularly cover clinical trials; education; morphology; pharmacology and therapeutics; case reports, and reviews. Additional features include tropical medical reports, news, correspondence, proceedings and transactions, and education.

The International Journal of Dermatology is guided by a distinguished, international editorial board and emphasizes a global approach to continuing medical education for physicians and other providers of health care with a specific interest in problems relating to the skin.

Wiley is a global leader in education and scholarly research. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, combined with our digital learning, assessment and certification solutions help universities, learned societies, businesses, governments and individuals increase the academic and professional impact of their work. For more than 210 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

John Wiley & Sons Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 04:11:01 UTC
