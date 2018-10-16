JohnHart Opens 9th Location in Northridge

JohnHart Real Estate, an independently owned, Southern California residential and commercial real estate brokerage, is excited to announce the opening of their 9th office in Northridge located at 19524 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91324.

The 4,200-sq-ft. space will be home to a massive all-glass “floating” conference room, a lounge, and over 40 private offices and workstations – JohnHart does not mess around!

Why Northridge? “We make fact-based decisions and Northridge fit our formula. Since we are not a franchised firm, and all our offices are owned by us, all of our agents can use any of our offices. We take that into consideration when planning new offices,” said JohnHart CEO and President Harout Keuroghlian.

“JohnHart is a TRUE full-service brokerage and that’s why Realtors want to work here,” said Brad Hartz, the firm’s Talent Specialist. “Realtors should do what they do best – focus their time and energy with their clients, seeking new clients and constantly building relationships. It’s our job to handle everything else, including contracts, marketing, escrows, and time-consuming tasks, such as sign installation, pictures, videos, and much more,” continued Hartz.

Don’t just take the President’s and Talent Specialist’s word about JohnHart. One of the JohnHart Realtors, Melissa Urena, said:

“JohnHart Real Estate has been a defining and transformative force in my career. Beyond the marketing tools, administrative support, coaching, and all-around concierge-like service provided to agents here, there’s an energy, a standard of excellence, that encourages one to push and be better every day. For someone looking to build or grow their real estate business, there’s no better ground.”

This 9th JohnHart location represents the company establishing itself as a major player in Greater Los Angeles and Southern California real estate. How does JohnHart gain a bigger piece of its competitors’ market share? Mr. Hartz said, “We’re always looking for ambitious brokers and agents to join our family, but we grow at a sustainable speed and refuse to diminish the quality of our service by acting hastily or doing things just for the sake of doing them. We truly believe our investment in people has a higher return than focusing on profits.”

JohnHart will be hosting their Northridge Grand Opening Party on October 30 at 7:00PM. If you are a broker or agent in the area considering a move or may be interested in learning more, visit www.JoinJohnHart.com. If you’d like to attend the October 30 Grand Opening, please RSVP by calling 818-630-7814.

About JohnHart Real Estate

Founded in 2012, JohnHart Real Estate is a full-service real estate firm headquartered in Los Angeles and led by a team of industry experts. With 9 offices, over 325 team members, and north of 1,800 properties sold in the past year, it was established with the sole purpose of redefining real estate. JohnHart has a proven track record when it comes to experience, support and success. For more information, visit JohnHart Real Estate at www.jhhre.com.

If you’re interested in learning more about a career at JohnHart, contact:

Harout Keuroghlian – CEO/President

818-500-7793

Harout@jhhre.com

or

Brad Hartz – Talent Specialist

818-738-0927

Brad@jhhre.com

