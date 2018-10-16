JohnHart Opens 9th Location in Northridge

JohnHart
Real Estate, an independently owned, Southern California residential
and commercial real estate brokerage, is excited to announce the opening
of their 9th office in Northridge located at 19524 Nordhoff
St., Northridge, CA 91324.
The 4,200-sq-ft. space will be home to a massive all-glass “floating”
conference room, a lounge, and over 40 private offices and workstations
– JohnHart does not mess around!
Why Northridge? “We make fact-based decisions and Northridge fit our
formula. Since we are not a franchised firm, and all our offices are
owned by us, all of our agents can use any of our offices. We take that
into consideration when planning new offices,” said JohnHart CEO and
President Harout
Keuroghlian.
“JohnHart is a TRUE full-service brokerage and that’s why
Realtors want to work here,” said Brad
Hartz, the firm’s Talent Specialist. “Realtors should do what they
do best – focus their time and energy with their clients, seeking new
clients and constantly building relationships. It’s our job to handle
everything else, including contracts, marketing, escrows, and
time-consuming tasks, such as sign installation, pictures, videos, and
much more,” continued Hartz.
Don’t just take the President’s and Talent Specialist’s word about
JohnHart. One of the JohnHart Realtors, Melissa
Urena, said:
“JohnHart Real Estate has been a defining and transformative force in my
career. Beyond the marketing tools, administrative support, coaching,
and all-around concierge-like service provided to agents here, there’s
an energy, a standard of excellence, that encourages one to push and be
better every day. For someone looking to build or grow their real estate
business, there’s no better ground.”
This 9th JohnHart location represents the company
establishing itself as a major player in Greater Los Angeles and
Southern California real estate. How does JohnHart gain a bigger piece
of its competitors’ market share? Mr. Hartz said, “We’re always looking
for ambitious brokers and agents to join our family, but we grow at a
sustainable speed and refuse to diminish the quality of our service by
acting hastily or doing things just for the sake of doing them. We truly
believe our investment in people has a higher return than focusing on
profits.”
JohnHart will be hosting their Northridge Grand Opening Party on October
30 at 7:00PM. If you are a broker or agent in the area considering a
move or may be interested in learning more, visit www.JoinJohnHart.com.
If you’d like to attend the October 30 Grand Opening, please RSVP by
calling 818-630-7814.
About JohnHart Real Estate
Founded in 2012, JohnHart Real Estate is a full-service real estate
firm headquartered in Los Angeles and led by a team of industry experts.
With 9 offices, over 325 team members, and north
of 1,800 properties sold in the past year, it was established with the
sole purpose of redefining real estate. JohnHart has a proven track
record when it comes to experience, support and success. For more
information, visit JohnHart Real Estate at www.jhhre.com.
If you’re interested in learning more about a career
at JohnHart, contact:
Harout Keuroghlian – CEO/President
818-500-7793
Harout@jhhre.com
or
Brad
Hartz – Talent Specialist
818-738-0927
Brad@jhhre.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005955/en/