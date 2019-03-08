Log in
Johnny Isakson : Isakson Statement on Nomination of John Linder to be U.S. Ambassador to Association of Southeast Asian Nations

03/08/2019 | 10:20pm EST

ATLANTA - U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., today released the following statement on President Donald J. Trump's intent to nominate former Georgia U.S. Representative John Linder of Duluth, Ga., to be the U.S. representative to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with the rank and status of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary:

'John has been a public servant, a passionate advocate for tax reform and a good friend of mine for many years. In addition to his military service in the U.S. Air Force, John's 18 years in the U.S. House of Representatives will benefit him greatly if confirmed for this new role. As an early member of the House Homeland Security Committee, John has experience working on challenging security issues including prevention of nuclear and biological weapons proliferation. He was also a key advocate of expanding our trade relationships with allies in the Asia-Pacific region, supporting Vietnam's accession to the World Trade Organization as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. I congratulate John on his nomination and look forward to voting on his confirmation in the U.S. Senate.'

Linder served as a U.S. representative for Georgia's 7th congressional district from 2003 to 2011. He was previously the representative for Georgia's 11th congressional district from 1997 to 2002, and he represented Georgia's 4th congressional district from 1993 to 1996.

The White House press release on today's announcement is included below.

President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

John Linder of Georgia, to be the Representative of the United States of America to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Representative Linder was a nine-term United States Representative from Georgia, serving in Congress from 1993 to 2011. He spent eight years on the Rules Committee and was a member of the Ways and Means Committee, serving as the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Income and Family Security. He also was a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, where he chaired the Subcommittee on Prevention of Nuclear and Biological Attack. As a small business owner, he led Linder Financial Corporation from 1977 to 1995. Earlier, Representative Linder served in the United States Air Force as a dental officer before opening a private dental practice in Atlanta. He received a B.S. from the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and D.D.S. from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry

###

Disclaimer

Johnny Isakson published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2019 03:19:09 UTC
