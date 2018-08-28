Johnny Isakson : Isakson Statement on Trade Negotiations with Mexico

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., released the following statement regarding President Trump's Monday announcement that the United States and Mexico have reached a bilateral agreement on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

'I'm pleased to see that we're making progress in modernizing our trade agreements for today's economy, particularly in the areas of intellectual property and financial services, which are vital for many Georgia job creators. After Monday's announcement with Mexico, it is crucial that we now bring Canada into our negotiations to finalize a trilateral agreement. Georgia exports more than $9 billion in goods and services annually to Mexico and Canada combined, and trade supports hundreds of thousands of jobs in our state. Trade is beneficial to America's long-term economic success, and I hope the administration will move quickly toward a final agreement between our three countries that benefits Georgia farmers, manufacturers, and service providers.'

Related:

Isakson Calls on Administration to Protect American Companies in North American Free Trade Agreement

Isakson Urges Progress on North American Free Trade Agreement Negotiations

Isakson Questions Panel at Senate Committee on Foreign Relations Hearing on NAFTA Negotiations

###