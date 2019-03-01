Johnny Khamis Announces Run for State Senate District 15

Johnny
Khamis, who has served as San Jose City Councilmember since 2012,
announced in front of a crowd of several hundred people last night at
the Campbell Community Center, that he is running for California’s
Senate District 15. He is running as an Independent.
Khamis immigrated to the U.S. as a Christian from Beirut, Lebanon when
he was eight. He shared how his family chose the U.S. because they loved
the idea of the American dream, where if you work hard, you can get
ahead regardless of your religious background or political party. Today
he works in a unifying capacity and leverages his experience of bringing
people together for the betterment of the community.
As Senator, Khamis will focus on a few key issues:
-
Homelessness – he has voted for all housing projects presented to him
to resolve this issue, after carefully considering the merits of each
one. He also worked on legislation to allow churches to house and feed
the homeless, and vouchers that will help people “on the edge” keep
their homes. On top of this, he is working for solutions for the
mentally ill. He expressed that we can’t let people who can’t help
themselves stay on the streets.
-
Crime/Public Safety – Khamis noted that the pendulum has swung too far
to the side of criminals when it comes to offenses ranging from date
rape, to serial burglary to assaulting police officers. Current
legislation minimizes the amount of time these offenders spend in
jail, and places them back on our streets to further victimize the
community. He is working to rectify this by supporting common-sense
criminal justice reforms and, if elected, will introduce legislation
to remedy these loopholes.
-
Fiscal Responsibility – In San Jose, Khamis worked with his colleagues
on reforms to refinance $2B in debt and save $32M in interest per
year. While serving on the board of the VTA, he insisted on an audit
that uncovered $3M annually in unsubstantiated reimbursements to one
vendor. Known as “the money guy,” he is focused on watching how
taxpayers’ dollars are spent.
Khamis has served as Councilmember for San Jose’s District 10,
encompassing the Almaden Valley and Blossom Valley areas of South San
Jose, since 2012. During his tenure as Councilmember, Khamis has been
actively engaged in improving public safety, making it easier for
individuals and companies to do business in San Jose, growing the San
Jose economy, and keeping San Jose a great place to live, work and raise
a family.
In 2017, Khamis was recognized by the Silicon Valley Organization as San
Jose's Business Advocate of the Year. Prior to serving as Councilmember,
Khamis was CEO of Western Benefit Solutions, an employee benefit
brokerage and consulting services company that he founded. Before this,
he was a financial advisor and personally managed over 200 individual
and business accounts. Khamis received a B.S. in Business Management and
Communication from San Jose State University. He, his wife Joulyana, a
teacher at Dartmouth Middle School in San Jose, and their two teenage
sons live in South San Jose, where Johnny grew up after coming to the
USA.
State Senate District 15 encompasses a large portion of Santa Clara
County, stretching from Cupertino east to Mount Hamilton and from Los
Gatos north to San Jose’s Alum Rock District. It includes Campbell,
Cupertino, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, the San Jose communities
of Willow Glen, Almaden, Evergreen, East San Jose, and Downtown, and
unincorporated areas that extend to the Santa Cruz Mountains and the
Stanislaus County border.
