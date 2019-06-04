Johnny Rockets : Continues to Solidify Shake Category Leadership with Debut of New “Extreme Cake Shake”

Extreme Cake Shake’s Launch Coincides with Brand’s 33rd Birthday on June 6th

Johnny Rockets just announced the addition of the “Extreme Cake Shake,” an over-the-top tower of frosted fun, testing at a dozen of its U.S. restaurants in advance of the restaurant chain’s 33rd birthday on June 6th.

Leaning into creativity in dessert trends, the Extreme Cake Shake is topped with a slice of 3-layer vanilla cake, rainbow sprinkles and whipped topping. Garnished with vanilla frosting, M&Ms and more sprinkles, this over-the-top shake is sold for $9.99 and will be introduced at several international Johnny Rockets locations later this year. Johnny Rockets menus are home to some of the most exciting, flavorful, and innovative shakes today, landing this latest creation in good company.

“The new Extreme Cake Shake is a multi-sensory experience that is consistent with the fun and entertaining dining environment that our guests have come to know and love about us,” said Linda Sangiacomo, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Johnny Rockets. “And we’re not stopping there. With additional varieties being added to the Extreme Shake line-up by year-end, the brand continues its commitment to overall shake category ownership, as well as bringing smiles around the world.”

For a list of Johnny Rockets restaurants serving the new Extreme Cake Shake, consumers can visit https://www.johnnyrockets.com/extreme-shake/

Plans to celebrate the restaurant chain’s 33rd birthday include special offers each day including a free shake on June 6th.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, Boca Burger ®, Nathan’s® Hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With nearly 350 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rocket brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

