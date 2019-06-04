Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Johnny Rockets : Continues to Solidify Shake Category Leadership with Debut of New “Extreme Cake Shake”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Extreme Cake Shake’s Launch Coincides with Brand’s 33rd Birthday on June 6th

Johnny Rockets just announced the addition of the “Extreme Cake Shake,” an over-the-top tower of frosted fun, testing at a dozen of its U.S. restaurants in advance of the restaurant chain’s 33rd birthday on June 6th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005680/en/

Johnny Rockets' Extreme Cake Shake (Photo: Business Wire)

Johnny Rockets' Extreme Cake Shake (Photo: Business Wire)

Leaning into creativity in dessert trends, the Extreme Cake Shake is topped with a slice of 3-layer vanilla cake, rainbow sprinkles and whipped topping. Garnished with vanilla frosting, M&Ms and more sprinkles, this over-the-top shake is sold for $9.99 and will be introduced at several international Johnny Rockets locations later this year. Johnny Rockets menus are home to some of the most exciting, flavorful, and innovative shakes today, landing this latest creation in good company.

“The new Extreme Cake Shake is a multi-sensory experience that is consistent with the fun and entertaining dining environment that our guests have come to know and love about us,” said Linda Sangiacomo, Senior Vice President of Brand and Marketing at Johnny Rockets. “And we’re not stopping there. With additional varieties being added to the Extreme Shake line-up by year-end, the brand continues its commitment to overall shake category ownership, as well as bringing smiles around the world.”

For a list of Johnny Rockets restaurants serving the new Extreme Cake Shake, consumers can visit https://www.johnnyrockets.com/extreme-shake/

Plans to celebrate the restaurant chain’s 33rd birthday include special offers each day including a free shake on June 6th.

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, Boca Burger ®, Nathan’s® Hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With nearly 350 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rocket brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Blink Charging Co. Reports Phoenix Convention Center Installed Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In East Garage In Partnership With Co., No Terms Disclosed
PU
09:35aSPRINT : My Sprint Rewards Celebrates the Grill Master for Father's Day
PU
09:35aELIA SYSTEM OPERATOR : organises auction for Walloon green certificates in June 2019
PU
09:35aHILTON FOOD : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 4 Weeks In May Up 1.4% Month Over Month, Up 5.5% Year Over Year
PU
09:35aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : DarioHealth Reports Deal With Functional Medicine Center Of Fort Collins, No Terms Disclosed
PU
09:35aUNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35aBIG LOTS : Man captured and accused of wanton risk.
AQ
09:35aMistango River Resources Alerts Market of Misleading Statements by Orefinders
NE
09:35aPeekaboo Beans Closes First Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Announces Increase in Offering Size
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Activist hedge fund CIAM will 'strongly oppose' FCA-Re..
3CHINA MOBILE LTD. : China to issue 5G licenses soon
4BASF SE : BASF : Takes Stake in U.K. Health-Care Startup
5EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell plans to boost returns and become a force in power

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About