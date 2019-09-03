Johnny Rockets : Takes National Shake Month to the Extreme With “Shake Time” Happy Hour and a “Shake, Sip and Smile” Photo Contest

Chain also launches their new Extreme Candy Explosion Shake on Sept. 1

In recognition of National Shake Month this September, Johnny Rockets, one of America’s favorite purveyors of the frozen treat, is celebrating with a series of events highlighting its signature shakes – most notably the launch of their new Extreme Shake line with the Extreme Candy Explosion Shake.

The Extreme Candy Explosion Shake– the brand’s latest outrageously delectable dessert offering – is made with premium ice cream blended with whole milk and chocolate syrup and served in a glass adorned with frosting, M&M’s and peanut butter cups. The eye-popping creation is then topped with whipped topping, chocolate syrup drizzles and pretzel sticks, for an over-the-top indulgence that’s perfect as a stand-alone treat or as an extravagant ending to a delicious meal.

“Johnny Rockets is synonymous with milkshakes and fun, so it’s only right that we pull out all the stops in celebration of National Shake Month,” said Linda Sangiacomo, Senior VP of Marketing, Johnny Rockets. “This exciting indulgence will only continue to build upon our extensive lineup of quality shakes.”

The celebration continues September 9 through 26, when Johnny Rockets will host “Shake Time” Happy Hours. Guests can enjoy any of the chain’s Original and Deluxe shakes at half price between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays at participating locations.

Throughout the month, Johnny Rockets will also host a “Shake, Sip & Smile” photo contest where consumers who share photos of themselves enjoying a shake are entered to win an Extreme prize. The winner of the contest will win a cash prize of $250, free shakes for a year and other fun Johnny Rockets goodies. Fans can enter the contest by submitting their photos online or by tagging @johnnyrockets and using the hashtag #NationalShakeMonth.

Fans can vote on their favorite photos on Johnny Rockets’ Instagram account @johnnyrockets. The winner will be announced on October 4.

Founded in 1986 on iconic Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned, international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, Boca Burger ®, Nathan’s® Hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With nearly 350 franchise and corporate locations in over 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. To learn more about the Johnny Rocket brand, please visit the brand website at www.johnnyrockets.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

