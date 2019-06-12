Johns Manville : Announces Plan to Build New Climate Pro® Production Line in Kansas

Johns Manville (JM), a global building and specialty products manufacturer and a Berkshire Hathaway Company, announced today a new Climate Pro® blowing wool production line will be built in McPherson, Kan.

“Climate Pro insulation is a preferred solution for many contractors and distributors,” said Mary Rhinehart, President and CEO of Johns Manville. “The production expansion at our plant in McPherson will help us meet current and future market demand for blowing wool.”

JM will begin construction on the expansion project later this year, pending various governmental approvals, and anticipates the completion in early 2021. When complete, JM will employ more than 330 people in McPherson.

“Our central location in McPherson gives us easy access to many markets and positions Johns Manville to offer more of this premium product to our customers,” said Bob Wamboldt, President of JM’s Insulation Systems business.

Climate Pro® blow-in fiberglass insulation fills those hard-to-reach cavities and corners while offering more consistent coverage – resulting in a more comfortable, energy-efficient home. It offers a range of R-values and is quick for professionals to install.

“Johns Manville is proud to be part of this community and we are eager to add people to our team,” said Mindy Lanning, Plant Manager in McPherson. “We will be hiring operators, maintenance technicians and warehouse employees. As part of our team, employees enjoy the stability of an established company and a strong family-like environment. We offer competitive hourly rates and training opportunities to learn new roles and develop new skills.”

Local and state officials applauded JM’s decision to expand in McPherson:

“Advanced manufacturing is a staple of McPherson,” Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “The community houses a significant number of innovative, progressive manufacturing companies pushing the envelope in their industry. It is clear that Johns Manville has chosen the right location for its expansion.”

“This project is an important step forward in the McPherson manufacturing market. Johns Manville is an important corporate citizen in our community,” said McPherson Mayor Tom Brown.

“What an exciting win for McPherson, Kansas! We are grateful to our partners at the Kansas Department of Commerce for coming along side us to get this deal done. We are honored to have JM continue to invest and grow in our community,” said Kasi Morales, Executive Director of the McPherson Industrial Development Company.

