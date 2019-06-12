Johns Manville : Announces Plan to Build New Climate Pro® Production Line in Kansas

Johns Manville (JM), a global building and specialty products
manufacturer and a Berkshire Hathaway Company, announced today a new
Climate Pro® blowing wool production line will be built in
McPherson, Kan.
“Climate Pro insulation is a preferred solution for many contractors and
distributors,” said Mary Rhinehart, President and CEO of Johns Manville.
“The production expansion at our plant in McPherson will help us meet
current and future market demand for blowing wool.”
JM will begin construction on the expansion project later this year,
pending various governmental approvals, and anticipates the completion
in early 2021. When complete, JM will employ more than 330 people in
McPherson.
“Our central location in McPherson gives us easy access to many markets
and positions Johns Manville to offer more of this premium product to
our customers,” said Bob Wamboldt, President of JM’s Insulation Systems
business.
Climate Pro® blow-in fiberglass insulation fills those
hard-to-reach cavities and corners while offering more consistent
coverage – resulting in a more comfortable, energy-efficient home. It
offers a range of R-values and is quick for professionals to install.
“Johns Manville is proud to be part of this community and we are eager
to add people to our team,” said Mindy Lanning, Plant Manager in
McPherson. “We will be hiring operators, maintenance technicians and
warehouse employees. As part of our team, employees enjoy the stability
of an established company and a strong family-like environment. We offer
competitive hourly rates and training opportunities to learn new roles
and develop new skills.”
Local and state officials applauded JM’s decision to expand in McPherson:
“Advanced manufacturing is a staple of McPherson,” Kansas Secretary of
Commerce David Toland said. “The community houses a significant number
of innovative, progressive manufacturing companies pushing the envelope
in their industry. It is clear that Johns Manville has chosen the right
location for its expansion.”
“This project is an important step forward in the McPherson
manufacturing market. Johns Manville is an important corporate citizen
in our community,” said McPherson Mayor Tom Brown.
“What an exciting win for McPherson, Kansas! We are grateful to our
partners at the Kansas Department of Commerce for coming along side us
to get this deal done. We are honored to have JM continue to invest and
grow in our community,” said Kasi Morales, Executive Director of the
McPherson Industrial Development Company.
About Johns Manville
Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a
leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality building and
specialty products. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has
annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of
the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and
operates 42 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China.
Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.
