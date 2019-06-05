Johns Manville : Introduces Black PSK Duct Wrap

Johns Manville (JM), a Berkshire Hathaway company and leading building
products manufacturer, has introduced a black-coated
Polypropylene-Scrim-Kraft (PSK) duct wrap insulation, Microlite®
Black PSK Duct Wrap.
Like JM’s other Microlite Duct Wrap Insulations, this new insulation is
Formaldehyde-free™ and has a facing with a perm rating of 0.02. Brennan
Hall, JM’s Senior HVAC Product Manager, explained that the new duct wrap
is designed for aesthetic applications that need a high-quality
insulation.
“We’ve found there is a growing trend toward exposed ceilings in
building design, and as such, we have reconsidered our insulation
offering from an appearance perspective as well as a performance
perspective. Our new Microlite Black PSK Duct Wrap is designed to offer
excellent thermal control specifically for aesthetic applications, like
exposed ceilings,” Hall said.
This material allows installers to meet aesthetic design requirements
calling for black insulation without resorting to painting the
insulation facing, a method that can void the UL fire rating required by
the 2015 International Mechanical Code (IMC). The new black-coated PSK
facing on Microlite Black PSK meets the 25/50 flame spread/smoke
developed rating required by the 2015 IMC.
Michael Cusick, JM’s HVAC Portfolio Leader, said the new Microlite Black
PSK is JM’s latest response to both current and future market demands.
“We listen to our customers and end-users and routinely discuss growing
trends they see in the industry,” Cusick explained. “Our new black duct
wrap represents our response to what we have seen and heard from the
industry and our end-users who are out there, installing our products
every single day.”
Microlite Black PSK rounds out the JM Formaldehyde-free™ Duct Wrap
portfolio. Customers now have the choice of three different insulation
facing colors: Black PSK, White PSK, or Silver FSK (Foil-Scrim-Kraft).
The Black and White PSK were designed for aesthetically targeted
applications, while the Silver FSK is intended for more traditional
applications, like those behind closed walls or ceilings.
Given that the Black and White PSK insulation will be used largely for
aesthetic purposes, JM also released matching PSK seaming tape for both
the Black PSK and White PSK insulations so that installers can utilize
tape that matches the material exactly.
Learn more by reading the Microlite
Black PSK product information on the JM website.
About Johns Manville
Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a
leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for
building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing and roof
insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial
and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace,
automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and
equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and
wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual
sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key
markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates
42 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China.
Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.
