Johns Manville : Recognized as 2018 “Partner of Choice” from David Weekley Homes

JM earns highest “A,A” award for excellent product quality and customer service for the sixth time since 2011

Johns Manville (JM), a Berkshire Hathaway company and leading building products manufacturer, was honored as a 2018 “Partner of Choice” by David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held residential homebuilder. This is the sixth year that Johns Manville has been awarded this honor since 2011.

“We’re honored to be recognized by David Weekley Homes for our product quality and service, an effort our employees strive to deliver each day,” said Tommy Knappich, vice president and general manager of Building Insulation at Johns Manville. “We value our partnership with David Weekley Homes and look forward to continuing to work together to fulfill our shared goals and match the evolving needs of customers.”

David Weekley Homes launched the supplier evaluation system and “Partner of Choice” award in 2004 for its over 100 National Trading Partners across a range of industries with the goal of delivering the best possible service to homebuyers. The survey gauges customer feedback on supplier performance in the categories of product quality and service. Results of the unique evaluation system allow David Weekley Homes to analyze performance, provide specific feedback to suppliers and recognize performance, in turn helping the company achieve its goal of working in harmony to deliver solutions to customers.

“Our in-depth survey process helps us select the strongest companies to assist us in delivering an unequaled experience for our homebuyers, and Johns Manville has met that challenge head on,” said John Schiegg, director of supply chain services at David Weekley Homes. “Our goal is to deliver the best in design, choice and service to our customers, and our National Trading Partners play a vital role in helping us fulfill that goal with each and every homebuyer.”

JM has delivered high quality service and products matched to builder and contract needs for more than 150 years. For more information on JM’s complete line of insulation products, visit www.jm.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 13 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

About Johns Manville

Johns Manville, a Berkshire Hathaway company (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), is a leading manufacturer and marketer of premium-quality products for building insulation, mechanical insulation, commercial roofing and roof insulation, as well as fibers and nonwovens for commercial, industrial and residential applications. JM serves markets that include aerospace, automotive and transportation, air handling, appliance, HVAC, pipe and equipment, filtration, waterproofing, building, flooring, interiors and wind energy. In business since 1858, the Denver-based company has annual sales over $3 billion and holds leadership positions in all of the key markets that it serves. Johns Manville employs 8,000 people and operates 42 manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe and China. Additional information can be found at www.jm.com.

