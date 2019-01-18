Johnson Controls International : Description Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials (definitive)

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
*** Exercise Your Right to Vote ***
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the
Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on March 6, 2019.
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC ONE ALBERT QUAY
CORK, IRELAND
Meeting Information
Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting For holders as of: January 2, 2019
Date: March 6, 2019 Time: 3:00 PM, Local Time
Location: The Merrion Hotel
24 Upper Merrion Street Dublin 2, Ireland
You are receiving this communication because you hold shares in the company named above.
Voting Items
Ordinary Business
The Board of Directors recommends you vote FOR proposals one through seven:
-
1. By separate resolutions, to elect the following individuals as Directors for a period of one year, expiring at the end of the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2020:
Nominees:
-
2.a To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditors of the Company.
-
2.b To authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to set the auditors' remuneration.
Special Business
-
3. To authorize the Company and/or any subsidiary of the Company to make market purchases of Company shares.
-
4. To determine the price range at which the Company can re-allot shares that it holds as treasury shares (Special Resolution).
-
5. To approve, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the named executive officers.
-
6. To approve the Directors' authority to allot shares up to approximately 33% of issued share capital.
-
7. To approve the waiver of statutory pre-emption rights with respect to up to 5% of issued share capital (Special Resolution).