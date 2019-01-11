Johnson Controls International : Description Current report filing

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 11, 2019 (January 11, 2019)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

One Albert Quay, Cork, Ireland

Item 2.03.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant .

On January 11, 2019, Johnson Controls International plc (the "Company") entered into a US$750,000,000 Credit Agreement among theCompany, the lenders party thereto and U.S. Bank National Association, as administrative agent (the "Credit Agreement"), under which the Company received an unsecured term loan in the principal amount of $750 million that matures on the earlier of (a) January 10, 2020 and (b) the date that is five business days after the consummation of the sale of the Company's power solutions business. The term loan will bear interest at the LIBO Rate (as defined in the Credit Agreement) determined for the interest period plus a fixed spread or, at the Company's election, the Base Rate (as defined in the Credit Agreement). The proceeds of the term loan will be used for general business purposes.

The Credit Agreement contains various restrictions and covenants applicable to the Company and, with certain exceptions, its subsidiaries.

Among other requirements, the Company must maintain consolidated shareholders' equity of at least $3.5 billion.

The Credit Agreement also contains customary events of default. If an event of default under the Credit Agreement occurs and is continuing, then the administrative agent may declare any outstanding obligations under the Credit Agreement to be immediately due and payable. In addition, if the Company or any of its significant subsidiaries becomes the subject of voluntary or involuntary proceedings under any bankruptcy, insolvency or similar law, then any outstanding obligations under the Credit Agreement will automatically become immediately due and payable.

The foregoing description of the Credit Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Credit Agreement filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference. In the ordinary course of business, certain of the lenders under the Credit Agreement and their affiliates have provided, and may in the future provide, investment banking, commercial banking, cash management, foreign exchange or other financial services to the Company and/or one or more of its subsidiaries for which they have received, and may in the future receive, compensation.

US$750,000,000 Credit Agreement, dated as of January 11, 2019, among Johnson Controls International plc, the lenders party thereto and U.S. Bank National Association, as administrative agent.

Date: January 11, 2019

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

By: /s/ Brian J. Stief

Name: Brian J. Stief

Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Exhibit 10.1

EXECUTION VERSION

US$750,000,000

CREDIT AGREEMENT

dated as of

January 11, 2019

among

Johnson Controls International plc, as Borrower,

The Lenders Parties Hereto

and

U.S. Bank National Association, as Administrative Agent

U.S. Bank National Association, Sole Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner

TABLE OF CONTENTS ARTICLE 1 D EFINITIONS 1 Section 1.01. Definitions 1 Section 1.02. Accounting Terms and Determinations 17 Section 1.03. Types of Loans and Borrowings 18 ARTICLE 2 T HE C REDITS 18 Section 2.01. Commitments to Lend 18 Section 2.02. Notice of Borrowing 19 Section 2.03. Notice to Lenders; Funding of Loans 19 Section 2.04. Notes 20 Section 2.05. Maturity of Loans 21 Section 2.06. Interest Rates 21 Section 2.07. Fees 23 Section 2.08. [Reserved] 23 Section 2.09. Mandatory Termination of Commitments 23 Section 2.10. Optional Prepayments 23 Section 2.11. General Provisions as to Payments 23 Section 2.12. Funding Losses 25 Section 2.13. Computation of Interest and Fees 25 Section 2.14. Regulation D Compensation 25 Section 2.15. Method of Electing Interest Rates 26 Section 2.16. [Reserved] 27 Section 2.17. [Reserved] 27 Section 2.18. Judgment Currency 27 Section 2.19. [Reserved] 27 Section 2.20. [Reserved] 27 Section 2.21. Defaulting Lenders 27 ARTICLE 3 C ONDITIONS 28 Section 3.01. Signing Date 28 Section 3.02. Closing Date 28

