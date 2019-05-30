Johnson Controls International : Description Specialized Disclosure Report

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM SD SPECIALIZED DISCLOSURE REPORT JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC __________________________________________ (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Ireland 001-13836 98-0390500 ______________________________________ ____________________ ____________________________ (State or other jurisdiction (Commission (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) File Number) Identification No.) One Albert Quay Albert Quay, Cork Ireland _____________________________________________________________ (Address of principal executive offices) Corporate Secretary 353-21-423-5000 (Name and telephone number, including area code, of the person to contact in connection with this report.) Check the appropriate box to indicate the rule pursuant to which this form is being filed, and provide the period to which the information in this form applies: [x] Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13p-1) for the reporting period from January 1 to December 31, 2018.

Section 1 Conflict Minerals Disclosure Item 1.01 Conflict Minerals Disclosure and Report Johnson Controls International plc (the "Company") has filed as an exhibit to this Specialized Disclosure Form a Conflict Minerals Report in accordance with the requirements of Rule 13p-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Conflict Minerals Report is also available on the Company's Internet site at www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/reporting-and-policies. Item 1.02 Exhibit See item 2.01 of this Form. Section 2 Exhibits Item 2.01 Exhibit 1.01 - Conflict Minerals Report.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the duly authorized undersigned. JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC By: /s/ Michael R. Peterson By: Michael R. Peterson Vice President and Corporate Secretary Date: May 30, 2019

Johnson Controls International plc Conflict Minerals Report For the Calendar Year Ended December 31, 2018 Background This is the Conflict Minerals Report ("Report") of Johnson Controls International plc for calendar year 2018 in accordance with Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Rule"). As used in this Report, and except where the context otherwise requires, the "Company", "Johnson Controls", "we" and "our" refer to Johnson Controls International plc and its majority-owned subsidiaries and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated. The term "conflict mineral" is defined to include cassiterite, columbite-tantalite, gold, and wolframite and their derivatives, including tantalum, tin and tungsten ("3TG"), regardless of their source. The term "Covered Countries" is defined as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the "DRC") and the countries adjoining the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Company Overview Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. Additional information about the Company and its core businesses may be obtained by accessing Johnson Controls' corporate website at: www.johnsoncontrols.com. A copy of this Report can be found at: http://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate- sustainability/reporting-and-policies. Product Overview During calendar 2018, the Company's products and services were offered by two business platforms with operations throughout the world: Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions. The Building Technologies & Solutions ("Buildings") business is a global leader in engineering, developing, manufacturing and installing building products and systems around the world, including heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, HVAC controls, energy-management systems, security systems, fire detection systems and fire suppression solutions. The Buildings business further serves customers by providing technical services (in the HVAC, security and fire-protection space), energy-management consulting and data-driven solutions via its data-enabled business. Finally, the Company has a strong presence in the North American residential air conditioning and heating systems market and is a global market leader in industrial refrigeration products. Page 1 of 8

The Power Solutions business is a leading global supplier of lead-acid automotive batteries for virtually every type of passenger car, light truck and utility vehicle. The Company serves both automotive original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The Company also supplies advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid and electric vehicles. On April 30, 2019, the Company sold its Power Solutions business to BCP Acquisition LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. As a result as of April 30, 2019, the Company no longer operates the Power Solutions business. IV. Supply Chain Description The Company is committed to the responsible sourcing of conflict minerals and is a member of the Responsible Minerals Initiative ("RMI"), formerly the Conflict-Free Sourcing initiative ("CFSI"). Founded in 2008 by members of the Responsible Business Alliance and the Global e-Sustainability Initiative, the RMI has grown into one of the most utilized and respected resources for companies from a range of industries addressing responsible mineral sourcing issues in their supply chains. The Company encourages its suppliers to source from smelters or refiners that follow the Responsible Minerals Assurance Process assessment protocols. As a large multinational company, Johnson Controls has a complex, multi-tiered supply chain. The products that the Company manufactures are typically highly engineered, complex and contain thousands of parts from a vast network of globally dispersed suppliers. As a downstream consumer with many tiers in its supply chain, Johnson Controls generally does not have a direct relationship with smelters and refiners. Thus, the Company must rely on its direct suppliers to provide information on the origin of any conflict minerals contained in the components and parts supplied to it. Reasonable Country of Original Inquiry A. Process Summary The Company's Reasonable Country of Origin Inquiry ("RCOI") for calendar year 2018 was designed to determine whether the conflict minerals necessary to the functionality or production of a product manufactured (or contracted to be manufactured) by the Company originated in the Covered Countries, or are from recycled or scrap sources. The Company established a system of controls designed to promote transparency over the conflict minerals in its supply chain. The Company identified suppliers that were considered in-scope and subject to the RCOI ("In-Scope Suppliers"). Through communications with these suppliers, the Company attempted to identify smelters and refiners of conflict minerals that may be utilized in products supplied to Johnson Controls. Due to the complexity of the Company's supply chain, the Company relied on its first tier suppliers to provide information on the origin of conflict minerals potentially present in components and parts. The Company gathers information from its suppliers regarding conflict minerals annually. The Company sends the RMI Conflict Minerals Reporting Template or a Supplier Substances Declaration form Page 2 of 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.