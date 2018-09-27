Johnson Controls International : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

5757 N. GREEN BAY AVE.

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

9/26/2018

MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares

9/26/2018

M

9767

A

$26.53

42003

9/26/2018

D

9767

D

$35.79

(1)

32236

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

10/1/2018

Employee Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$26.53

(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $35.65 to $35.91, inclusive, pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any securityholder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote 1 of this Form 4.

Reporting Owners

9/26/2018

M

9767

10/1/2010

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Rushing Rodney M 5757 N. GREEN BAY AVE. MILWAUKEE, WI 53209 Pres. Bldg Solutions, North Am

Ordinary Shares

Signatures

/s/ Michael R. Peterson, attorney-in-fact

9/27/2018

9767

$0

0

