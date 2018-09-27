Log in
Johnson Controls International : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

09/27/2018 | 10:27pm CEST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(First)

(Last)

(Middle)

5757 N. GREEN BAY AVE.

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

9/26/2018

(Street)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares

9/26/2018

M

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

9767

A

$26.53

42003

9/26/2018

D

9767

D

$35.79

(1)

32236

DD

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

10/1/2018

Employee Stock Option (Right to Buy)

$26.53

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $35.65 to $35.91, inclusive, pursuant to a 10b5-1 plan. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any securityholder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote 1 of this Form 4.

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Date ExercisableExpiration DateCodeV

(A)

(D)

9/26/2018

M

9767

10/1/2010

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Rushing Rodney M

5757 N. GREEN BAY AVE. MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

Pres. Bldg Solutions, North Am

Title

Ordinary Shares

Signatures

/s/ Michael R. Peterson, attorney-in-fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

9/27/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Amount or Number of Shares

9767

$0

0

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned, as a Section 16 reporting person of Johnson Controls International plc (the "Company"), hereby constitutes and appoints John Donofrio, Michael R. Peterson and Catherine M. Walker each of them, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

I. complete and execute Forms 3, 4 and 5 and other forms and all amendments thereto as such attorney-in-fact shall in his or her discretion determine to be required or advisable pursuant to Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended) and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, or any successor laws and regulations, as a consequence of the undersigned's ownership, acquisition or disposition of securities of the Company; and

II. do all acts necessary in order to file such forms with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any securities exchange or national association, the Company and such other person or agency as the attorney-in-fact shall deem appropriate.

The undersigned hereby ratifies and confirms all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents shall do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (as amended).

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the Company and the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 6th day of April, 2018.

Signature: /s/ Rodney N. Rushing

Print Name: Rodney N. Rushing

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 20:26:02 UTC
