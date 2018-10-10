Johnson Controls International : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

5757 N GREEN BAY AVENUE

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

10/8/2018

(Street)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Ordinary Shares

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

10/8/2018

$36.31

F

30239

D

251361

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Jackson William C 5757 N GREEN BAY AVENUE MILWAUKEE, WI 53209 VP & Pres Global Products BT&S

Signatures /s/ Michael R. Peterson, attorney-in-fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/9/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.