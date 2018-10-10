Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Johnson Controls International : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:53am CEST

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

5757 N GREEN BAY AVENUE

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

10/8/2018

(Street)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Ordinary Shares

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

10/8/2018

$36.31

F

30239

D

251361

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Jackson William C

5757 N GREEN BAY AVENUE MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

VP & Pres Global Products BT&S

Signatures /s/ Michael R. Peterson, attorney-in-fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

10/9/2018

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

D

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:17aSOFTBANK IN TALKS TO TAKE MAJORITY STAKE IN WEWORK : Wsj
RE
03:13aACCESS : to Collaborate with LeapMind to Implement AI on Numerous IoT Devices with Low Power Consumption
PU
03:09aCHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES : Xinjiang corrects pan-halal trend
AQ
03:09aAFCON 2019 QUALIFIER : Akwa Ibom govt subsidises gate fees by 50 per cent
AQ
03:08aNEC : provides LoRaWAN™-compliant network server for trials of remote LP gas meter reading
PU
03:08aBANK OF HAWAII ANNOUNCES NEW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENTS : Eric Chen, Rian DuBach, Roberto Fortuna and Roger Khlopin
PU
03:08aFACEBOOK : size and complexity make efforts to deal with latest crisis more difficult
AQ
03:08aSPRING AIRLINES : Hongqiao airport opens self-service check-in
AQ
03:07aOil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
RE
03:06aJACK IN BOX : franchisees press company board to replace CEO
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
3YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP : COBALT 27 CAPITAL : Announces Upgrade to OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. under the Symb..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.