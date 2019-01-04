Johnson Controls International : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

5757 N. GREEN BAY AVENUE

1/2/2019

Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares

1/2/2019

M

16638

A

$16.10

843795

D

Ordinary Shares

1/2/2019 1/2/2019

D

D

9414 2218

D

D

$29.93 $30.31

(1)

(2)

834381 832163

D

D

Employee Stock Option (Right to Buy)

9/30/2019

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

$16.10

1/2/2019

M

16638

(3)

Ordinary Shares

16638

$0

133107

D

(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $29.25 to $30.24 inclusive, pursuant to a previously disclosed Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any securityholder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote 1 of this Form 4.

(2) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $30.25 to $30.43 inclusive, pursuant to a previously disclosed Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any securityholder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote 2 of this Form 4.

(3) Subject to acceleration upon certain events, options become exercisable in four equal installments on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Oliver George 5757 N. GREEN BAY AVENUE MILWAUKEE, WI 53209 Chairman & CEO

/s/ Michael R. Peterson, attorney-in-fact

1/4/2019

