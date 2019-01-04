Johnson Controls International : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
01/04/2019 | 04:54pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Middle)

(Last)

(First)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

5757 N. GREEN BAY AVENUE

1/2/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares

1/2/2019

M

16638

A

$16.10

843795

D

Ordinary Shares

1/2/2019 1/2/2019

D

D

9414 2218

D

D

$29.93 $30.31

(1)

(2)

834381 832163

D

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Employee Stock Option (Right to Buy)

9/30/2019

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

$16.10

1/2/2019

M

16638

(3)

Ordinary Shares

16638

$0

133107

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $29.25 to $30.24 inclusive, pursuant to a previously disclosed Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any securityholder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote 1 of this Form 4.

  • (2) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $30.25 to $30.43 inclusive, pursuant to a previously disclosed Rule 10b5-1 Trading Plan. The reporting person undertakes to provide to the issuer, any securityholder of the issuer, or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote 2 of this Form 4.

  • (3) Subject to acceleration upon certain events, options become exercisable in four equal installments on each of the first, second, third and fourth anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Oliver George

5757 N. GREEN BAY AVENUE MILWAUKEE, WI 53209

Chairman & CEO

Signatures

/s/ Michael R. Peterson, attorney-in-fact

1/4/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 21:53:01 UTC
