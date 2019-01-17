Log in
Johnson Controls International : Happy New Year! Johnson Controls announces philanthropic commitment

01/17/2019 | 06:39pm EST

Happy New Year! That was the message from Johnson Controls to Milwaukee in early 2019 as the company announced its philanthropic commitment of $7.8 million to its North American headquarters city. The funding was designated in 2018 to be used for non-profit programs and operations in the coming year. Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver and Vice President of Public Affairs, Chief Diversity Officer and Foundation President Grady Crosby led a community celebration complete with top hats and tiaras that highlighted presentations and performances from a sampling of the non-profit organizations receiving support from Johnson Controls.

The high-energy event, attended by about 150 community members, Johnson Controls employees and non-profit leaders, was punctuated by horns blowing, clapping and cries of 'Happy New Year' as the crowd enjoyed the performances and showed their appreciation for Johnson Controls.

'This event was about Johnson Controls' commitment to Milwaukee and our appreciation for the organizations that keep Milwaukee strong. ' -- Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver

'This event was about Johnson Controls' commitment to Milwaukee and our appreciation for the organizations that keep Milwaukee strong. We value our leadership role in corporate social responsibility just as highly as we value our position as market leader with our products and services. We believe in doing well by doing good,' George Oliver said.

Grady Crosby noted that the gift to Milwaukee is a part of Johnson Controls' global commitment to philanthropy that totaled $13.9 million in fiscal year 2018. 'Johnson Controls is committed to the communities where our employees live and work, around the world,' he said. 'We lead with a strategic approach to philanthropy and a focus on creating communities that are safe, smart and sustainable. It is our belief that Johnson Controls can play a part in making 2019 happier all around the world.'

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 23:38:09 UTC
