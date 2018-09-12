Johnson Controls International : LA Gateway Partners selected for LAX Consolidated Rental Car Center (ConRAC) project

New infrastructure will ease traffic congestion and improve passenger experience at one the world's busiest airports, and will be the largest facility of its kind

MILWAUKEE, (September 11, 2018)- Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has selected LA Gateway Partners (LAGP) to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Consolidated Rent-A-Car Facility (ConRAC) development project.

The LAGP team includes:

Developer: Fengate Capital Management Ltd.; PCL Investments USA, LLC; and MVI Finance, LLC

Design-Build Contractor: PCL Construction Services Inc.

Designer: PGAL, Inc. and AC Martin Partners

O&M Provider: Johnson Controls, Inc.

The project is expected to reach financial close in December 2018. The contract cost will be announced publicly following financial close.

'The airport's investment is further validation of the need to prioritize technology upgrades with a focus on sustainability. As one of the trusted LA Gateway Partners, we're helping create a better passenger experience through streamlined operations and maintenance.' -- James Fuja, Director, Performance Infrastructure™, Johnson Controls Building Solutions North America.

The project involves the development of a new facility that will consolidate the operations of rental car agencies at LAX, which are currently spread across 23 separate properties surrounding the airport. Expected to comprise almost six million square feet, the LAX ConRAC will be the largest ConRAC facility ever built and will be connected to LAX's Central Terminal Area via an Automated People Mover (APM) train system. The project's scope also includes a package of improvements to the roadways surrounding the project site.

The LAX ConRAC is being procured as a key component of LAWA's US$12 billion Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP); a comprehensive roster of capital improvement projects focused on a greatly enhanced LAX passenger experience, reduced traffic congestion, reduced carbon emissions and environmental impacts, increased operational efficiencies, and improved land use.

Read more about LA Gateway Partners here. Read LAWA's official announcement here.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions

Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions is making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable - one building at a time. Our technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building - whether security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR - to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times. We operate in more than 150 countries through our unmatched network of branches and distribution channels, helping building owners, operators, engineers and contractors enhance the full lifecycle of any facility. Our arsenal of brands includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, PENN®, Sabroe®, Simplex® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @JCI_Buildings on Twitter.

