Johnson Controls International : Luxaire sponsors annual Walk For Wishes® events with Make-A-Wish® Wisconsin and Make-A-Wish Oklahoma

Since 2001, Luxaire and its partners have donated $4.6 million to Make-A-Wish

MILWAUKEE - (September 30, 2019) - The Luxaire® brand of Johnson Controls, sponsored two annual Make-A-Wish Walk For Wishes® events in Milwaukee and Oklahoma City to benefit the Wisconsin and Oklahoma Make-A-Wish chapters. In total, the two events raised more than $300,000 to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Luxaire has been an active sponsor of Make-A-Wish since 2001, participating in an average of 18 events per year throughout the United States. To date, Luxaire and its partners have donated $4.6 million to the organization - enough to help grant nearly 500 wishes to children, including several children of Johnson Controls employees, and:

Five-year-old Bianca who was able to meet her favorite princesses at Disney World

Hanna, 12, who swam with the dolphins on Paradise Island in the Bahamas

Andrew, 18, who went ziplining, snorkeling and fishing in Hawaii

At the 31st annual Make-A-Wish Walk For Wishes event in Milwaukee, Luxaire and distributor partner, Design Air, LLC, rallied the community of Milwaukee to help raise funds for the organization. In total, the event raised $230,000 for Wisconsin children.

'Supporting the communities where our employees and partners live through Make-A-Wish is an incredibly important commitment of Johnson Controls,' said Nina LoCicero, director of marketing and digital, Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls. 'It's particularly gratifying when we have the opportunity to join efforts with our valued distributor partners to benefit local Make-A-Wish chapters.'

'Supporting the communities where our employees and partners live through Make-A-Wish is an incredibly important commitment of Johnson Controls.' -- Nina LoCicero, director of marketing and digital, Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls

As presenting sponsors, Johnson Controls and Luxaire, in partnership with Design Air, led a team who participated in a 5K walk and run. Held at Milwaukee's Henry W. Maier Festival Park, the event also included a one-mile walk and celebration.

'We are delighted to be able to support this noble cause and offer hope to families that have handled significant medical adversity,' said Mike Gallagher, president, Design Air, an independent distributor serving Wisconsin and neighboring states. 'Our team is proud to support our local community and Make-A-Wish in partnership with Luxaire.'

At the ninth annual Oklahoma City Walk For Wishes event, Luxaire served as the Hope and Hospitality Sponsor, where company employees, family and friends railed together to support the Oklahoma Make-A-Wish chapter, which has granted more than 3,000 wishes to Oklahoma children. In total, the event raised $75,500.

At the fundraiser, Johnson Controls and Luxaire led a team who participated in a one-mile walk around Oklahoma City's Myriad Botanical Gardens. Guests also participated in various activities and entertainment such as a DIY craft station, photobooth and ticket raffle.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit Luxaire.com/Residential/make-a-wish.

About Luxaire

Luxaire® products from Johnson Controls include high-performance residential central air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces and accessories, and light-commercial, packaged heating and cooling systems marketed through a network of distributors and delivered to home-and building-owners through independent Luxaire heating and air conditioning contractors. For more information about Luxaire, visit www.luxaire.com, YouTube or @LuxaireHVAC on Twitter.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit www.wish.org.

# # #