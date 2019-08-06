Johnson Controls International : Mapping the course to energy savings

By Fawn R Staerkel, Director of Strategic Accounts, Healthcare, Johnson Controls, Building Solutions North America

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, healthcare facilities and leaders like you are constantly exploring new and effective ways to improve the quality of your healthcare environment while reducing cost. My colleagues and I recently attended the ASHE Annual Conference in Baltimore, MD. The facility's role in improving the patient experience was a conversation that was prevalent in the discussions. These discussions ranged from the integration of systems within the hospital to make a smart, interactive facility - to the daily struggle facility leaders face in keeping the facility operational, comfortable, compliant and safe.

Some of my favorite discussions were with leaders sharing stories on how they leveraged savings in energy and operational cost reductions to benefit patient care. At the conference, Johnson Controls sponsored the session, 'Improving the Patient Experience through Energy to Care,' which discussed ASHE's Energy to Care program, designed to help participants improve energy management practices and reallocate energy resources into improving the patient experience. With the help of the program, hospitals are seeing the significant impact that energy savings can provide.

Healthcare facilities are also becoming more energy and operationally efficient through upgrades to connected lighting solutions. At the conference, my colleague Matt Deloge spoke about these benefits in our session 'Beyond the Watt,' and demonstrated examples of the integrations and value possible in today's lighting solutions. In addition to energy savings, a connected lighting solution can increase patient satisfaction, safety and improve the operations of a healthcare facility.

We're excited to continue sharing ways that our Johnson Controls healthcare experts can help you improve facilities, operations and patient care. For those who could not attend ASHE Annual, learn more here or reach out to us today to see how we can help.