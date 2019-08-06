Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Johnson Controls International : Mapping the course to energy savings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

By Fawn R Staerkel, Director of Strategic Accounts, Healthcare, Johnson Controls, Building Solutions North America
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, healthcare facilities and leaders like you are constantly exploring new and effective ways to improve the quality of your healthcare environment while reducing cost. My colleagues and I recently attended the ASHE Annual Conference in Baltimore, MD. The facility's role in improving the patient experience was a conversation that was prevalent in the discussions. These discussions ranged from the integration of systems within the hospital to make a smart, interactive facility - to the daily struggle facility leaders face in keeping the facility operational, comfortable, compliant and safe.

Some of my favorite discussions were with leaders sharing stories on how they leveraged savings in energy and operational cost reductions to benefit patient care. At the conference, Johnson Controls sponsored the session, 'Improving the Patient Experience through Energy to Care,' which discussed ASHE's Energy to Care program, designed to help participants improve energy management practices and reallocate energy resources into improving the patient experience. With the help of the program, hospitals are seeing the significant impact that energy savings can provide.

These discussions ranged from the integration of systems within the hospital to make a smart, interactive facility - to the daily struggle facility leaders face in keeping the facility operational, comfortable, compliant and safe.

Healthcare facilities are also becoming more energy and operationally efficient through upgrades to connected lighting solutions. At the conference, my colleague Matt Deloge spoke about these benefits in our session 'Beyond the Watt,' and demonstrated examples of the integrations and value possible in today's lighting solutions. In addition to energy savings, a connected lighting solution can increase patient satisfaction, safety and improve the operations of a healthcare facility.

We're excited to continue sharing ways that our Johnson Controls healthcare experts can help you improve facilities, operations and patient care. For those who could not attend ASHE Annual, learn more here or reach out to us today to see how we can help.


Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 22:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pHi-Crush Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
06:58pARION BANK : Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee
GL
06:57pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to shut 200 US stores as part of cost-cutting plan
AQ
06:57pAQUA AMERICA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:57pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GANNETT CO., INC. (NYSE : GCI) on Behalf of Gannett Shareholders and Encourages Gannett Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
06:56pSHOTSPOTTER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:55pGOLD RESOURCE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54p3M : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company
BU
06:53pMEDIAGRIF INTERACTIVE TECHNOLOGIES : reports results for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 - First quarter since the activation of the strategy refocusing on B2B
AQ
06:52pAKCEA THERAPEUTICS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming futur..
2PTC THERAPEUTICS, INC. : U.S. FDA says some data testing Novartis' $2 million gene therapy was manipulated
3RUBICON MINERALS CORP. : RUBICON MINERALS : Announces the Filing of its Second Quarter 2019 Results
4PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV : Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
5GRUBHUB INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Grubhub, In..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group