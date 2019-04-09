Johnson Controls International : New Exacq solutions simplify video management for Enterprise applications

Enterprise Manager and EM-Series servers offer robust video management

WESTFORD, Mass. - (April 9, 2019) -- Johnson Controls has introduced a simplified approach to enterprise video management with its improved exacqVision Enterprise edition video management solution.

Enterprise Manager, which was formerly sold separately as the Enterprise System Manager, is now an integrated part of the exacqVision Enterprise edition VMS, giving users ready access to enhanced health monitoring, user management, update management and high-availability capabilities at no additional cost.



Exacq is also launching a new exacqVision EM-Series server to offer large-scale deployments a redundant, performant server platform on which to run the Enterprise Manager software. The Enterprise Manager running on the EM-Series server can now monitor and manage up to 2,000 exacqVision Enterprise recorders.

'Customers with large, distributed environments require efficient management capabilities to deploy, maintain and update large deployments.' said Ryan Hulse, exacqVision Senior Product Manager, Building Technologies & Solutions. 'Those customers now have access to enhanced management features with exacqVision Enterprise, providing an enterprise solution that is more intuitive than most others in the market.'

Visit www.exacq.com for more information, or try a free trial of exacqVision Enterprise VMS.

