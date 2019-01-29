Johnson Controls International : Smart Cities Indicator Survey 2018

Johnson Controls recently conducted the second edition of its Smart Cities Indicator Survey to track key drivers, organizational barriers, technology trends, and the status of smart city solution implementations around the world.

The survey queried over 330 city leaders in twenty countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States. Survey findings show that cities are increasingly looking to implement solutions that will drive growth, while providing safe, sustainable and resilient environments for their citizens.

