Johnson Controls International : YORK® Solution™ Endura™ offers exclusive zero-penetration membrane roof

03/13/2019 | 03:29pm EDT

Semi-custom outdoor air handler comes with industry-leading 10-year roof warranty


MILWAUKEE - (March 13, 2019) - Johnson Controls has added a new outdoor air handler to its YORK® Solution™ line of products. The new YORK® Solution™ Endura™ includes a zero-penetration roof backed by the confidence of the Endura10R™ 10-year roof warranty. The patent-pending triple-layer roof system has no fasteners, metal seams or caulking, leaving nothing to invite water penetration.

The YORK® Solution™ Endura™ also comes with an optional full-length integral service vestibule, delivering convenient, safe service access and full protection from inclement weather conditions. This solution helps resolve leakage issues commonly found with bolt-on vestibule systems.

'The YORK Solution Endura helps fill a market need our customers were seeking,' said Merle Brubaker, director, air handling product management, Johnson Controls. 'The ground-breaking zero-penetration membrane roof with an unmatched 10-year warranty exceeds the performance of standing seam metal roof systems as applied to air handling equipment.'

'The ground-breaking zero-penetration membrane roof with an unmatched 10-year warranty exceeds the performance of standing seam metal roof systems as applied to air handling equipment.' - Merle Brubaker, director, air handling product management, Johnson Controls

The YORK Solution Endura also includes an EnduraShield™ exterior two-layer coating system with an American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) salt spray test rating that exceeds 2,000 hours - up to four times longer than other paint systems. Optional Enhanced Thermal Performance casing construction delivers class-leading thermal performance for improved resistance to condensation.

Like all YORK Solution AHUs, the YORK Solution Endura provides the selection flexibility of a semi-custom system, offering reduced lead times, simplified specification and cost savings not typically found in custom air handlers.

For more information on the YORK Solution Endura, visit www.york.com/Endura.

About Johnson Controls
Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions
Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions is making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable - one building at a time. Our technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building - whether security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR - to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times. We operate in more than 150 countries through our unmatched network of branches and distribution channels, helping building owners, operators, engineers and contractors enhance the full lifecycle of any facility. Our arsenal of brands includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, PENN®, Sabroe®, Simplex® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @Johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

# # #

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 19:28:00 UTC
