Johnson Controls International : YORK® Solution™ Endura™ offers exclusive zero-penetration membrane roof

Semi-custom outdoor air handler comes with industry-leading 10-year roof warranty

MILWAUKEE - (March 13, 2019) - Johnson Controls has added a new outdoor air handler to its YORK® Solution™ line of products. The new YORK® Solution™ Endura™ includes a zero-penetration roof backed by the confidence of the Endura10R™ 10-year roof warranty. The patent-pending triple-layer roof system has no fasteners, metal seams or caulking, leaving nothing to invite water penetration.

The YORK® Solution™ Endura™ also comes with an optional full-length integral service vestibule, delivering convenient, safe service access and full protection from inclement weather conditions. This solution helps resolve leakage issues commonly found with bolt-on vestibule systems.

'The YORK Solution Endura helps fill a market need our customers were seeking,' said Merle Brubaker, director, air handling product management, Johnson Controls. 'The ground-breaking zero-penetration membrane roof with an unmatched 10-year warranty exceeds the performance of standing seam metal roof systems as applied to air handling equipment.'

The YORK Solution Endura also includes an EnduraShield™ exterior two-layer coating system with an American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) salt spray test rating that exceeds 2,000 hours - up to four times longer than other paint systems. Optional Enhanced Thermal Performance casing construction delivers class-leading thermal performance for improved resistance to condensation.

Like all YORK Solution AHUs, the YORK Solution Endura provides the selection flexibility of a semi-custom system, offering reduced lead times, simplified specification and cost savings not typically found in custom air handlers.

For more information on the YORK Solution Endura, visit www.york.com/Endura.

