Johnson Controls International : appoints Kathleen McGinty to lead global government relations

06/03/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

Environmental and industry veteran will help support company's leadership promoting a safe, smart and sustainable world

Cork, Ireland, June 3, 2019-Johnson Controls today announced Kathleen 'Katie' McGinty has joined Johnson Controls, as vice president, global Government Relations. McGinty will be responsible for government relations and regulatory activities worldwide that support energy efficient solutions, intelligent buildings and integrated infrastructures to deliver smart cities and communities.

McGinty joins Johnson Controls with over 25 years of public and private sector experience and most recently served as senior vice president at the Environmental Defense Fund in Washington, D.C. where she led the global oceans program.

She is a recognized innovator in clean energy, the environment, and life sciences, and a champion of advanced technology development and currently serves on the boards of the Scott Institute for Energy Innovation (Carnegie Mellon University), the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE, emeritus), the Energy Futures Initiative, and the Delaware River Port Authority. McGinty has lived and worked abroad including serving as a Senior Visiting Fellow at a leading energy and environmental research institute in New Delhi, India, as well as directing policy development and participating in the negotiation of various multinational and binational accords.

'Katie's background, plus her drive and passion, will help lead our government affairs team across the globe to develop critical relationships with legislative and policy makers as well as stakeholder groups as we carry out our plan to create smart building products and solutions for our customers every day.' - John Donofrio, executive vice president and general counsel, Johnson Controls

Her public sector career includes serving as chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality and as deputy assistant to the President (1993-1998), as secretary of environmental protection under The Governor of Pennsylvania (2003-2008), and as chair of the Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority (2004-2008). She was a candidate for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania in 2016.

In the private sector, McGinty has started her own consulting company and led a $100M business designing and building microgrids and remediating and redeveloping 'brownfield properties. As an operating partner with a private equity fund, she helped build successful growth strategies for mid-stage clean energy, water and efficiency companies.

'Katie's background, plus her drive and passion, will help lead our government affairs team across the globe to develop critical relationships with legislative and policy makers as well as stakeholder groups as we carry out our plan to create smart building products and solutions for our customers every day,' said John Donofrio, executive vice president and general counsel, Johnson Controls.

Katie holds a degree in chemistry from St. Joseph's University and a law degree from Columbia University. She will be based in Washington, D.C.

About Johnson Controls:
Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

###

CONTACT:
Fraser Engerman
(414) 524-2733

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 20:38:03 UTC
