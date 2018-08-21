Johnson Controls International : delivers $2.7M in water meter and leak detection improvements for Yazoo, Mississippi

Infrastructure upgrades will improve water sustainability throughout the city, funded by an energy savings performance contract

MILWAUKEE (August 21, 2018) - Johnson Controls will implement $2.7M in water meter and leak detection improvements for The Public Service Commission (PSC) of Yazoo, Mississippi. The project will replace 4,500 water meters with advanced water meter technology, including installation of leak detection systems and automatic meter reading equipment.

For many years, Yazoo PSC has dealt with aging, inefficient water meters and water leaks in their infrastructure that went undetected. The upgrades will help the city-owned utility improve meter-reading accuracy, reduce operational costs and support sustainability initiatives.

'Johnson Controls ability to stay within our projected budget while delivering integration, installation and training was a driving factor in our decision to embark on this project,' said Richie Moore, general manager, Yazoo Public Service Commission. 'We're eager to implement this future-ready infrastructure to begin driving sustainability forward in our city.'

The project is enabled through an Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) and a Mississippi Department of Health Revolving Loan Program that includes federal funding. The ESPC guarantees efficiency gains as a result of operational improvements to fund the project without impacting taxpayers or increasing the cost of water service. These operational efficiencies include improvements in water meter accuracy, customer billing practices, the ability to reduce water loss by locating and repairing leaks within the distribution system, and the implementation of technology that will enable Yazoo PSC to enhance their customer service offering to constituents. Yazoo PSC is guaranteed $202,954 in benefits for the first year, and more than $4.37 million in benefits over the life of the 20-year project.

'We're pleased to help the city of Yazoo drive value and improve sustainability for years to come with the introduction of water infrastructure upgrades,' said Brad Mason, account executive, Johnson Controls. 'By engaging in an Energy Saving Performance Contract with Johnson Controls, the city will be able to implement the upgrades without raising water or sewer rates for residents.'

For more than 30 years, Johnson Controls has successfully implemented more than 3,000 ESPC projects throughout the nation and has helped clients save billions in utility costs. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements over longer payback periods and offers many long-term benefits such as improved facility efficiency, occupant comfort, financial management and environmental protection.

To learn more about The Public Service Commission of Yazoo, please visit: http://www.yazoopsc.org/

