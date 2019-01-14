Johnson Controls International : develops new sound attenuator designed exclusively for YORK® air handling units

High Performance Silencer is a revolutionary passive device that delivers competitive performance in half the space

MILWAUKEE - (Jan. 14, 2019) - Johnson Controls is launching an advanced sound conditioner optimized for low frequency sound attenuation. This innovative, patent-pending silencer delivers comparable performance levels in half the space of a traditional three-foot duct silencer. The product is optimized to target specific frequencies of sound generated by air handling units (AHUs).

This is the first silencer developed specifically for AHUs. These devices are exclusive to YORK® AHUs and can be validated to meet the performance claims of Air Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Standard 260.

'This groundbreaking product gives our customers a competitive level of sound attenuation while significantly reducing the AHU footprint,' said Paul Bauch, acoustics engineer, Johnson Controls. 'It's ideal for installations where sound intrusion could be an issue, such as schools, hospitals and offices.'

The bidirectional silencer offers superior sound insertion loss both upstream and downstream of the fan while minimizing flow noise. The device also produces minimal pressure drop to improve overall system efficiency by reducing energy consumption and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO). The device can be further optimized when paired with other YORK® AHU sound attenuation technologies.

