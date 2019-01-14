Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Johnson Controls International : develops new sound attenuator designed exclusively for YORK® air handling units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 01:39pm EST

High Performance Silencer is a revolutionary passive device that delivers competitive performance in half the space


MILWAUKEE - (Jan. 14, 2019) - Johnson Controls is launching an advanced sound conditioner optimized for low frequency sound attenuation. This innovative, patent-pending silencer delivers comparable performance levels in half the space of a traditional three-foot duct silencer. The product is optimized to target specific frequencies of sound generated by air handling units (AHUs).

This is the first silencer developed specifically for AHUs. These devices are exclusive to YORK® AHUs and can be validated to meet the performance claims of Air Conditioning Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) Standard 260.

'This groundbreaking product gives our customers a competitive level of sound attenuation while significantly reducing the AHU footprint,' said Paul Bauch, acoustics engineer, Johnson Controls. 'It's ideal for installations where sound intrusion could be an issue, such as schools, hospitals and offices.'

'This groundbreaking product gives our customers a competitive level of sound attenuation while significantly reducing the AHU footprint.' - Paul Bauch, acoustics engineer, Johnson Controls

The bidirectional silencer offers superior sound insertion loss both upstream and downstream of the fan while minimizing flow noise. The device also produces minimal pressure drop to improve overall system efficiency by reducing energy consumption and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO). The device can be further optimized when paired with other YORK® AHU sound attenuation technologies.

About Johnson Controls
Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions
Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions is making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable - one building at a time. Our technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building - whether security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR - to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times. We operate in more than 150 countries through our unmatched network of branches and distribution channels, helping building owners, operators, engineers and contractors enhance the full lifecycle of any facility. Our arsenal of brands includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, PENN®, Sabroe®, Simplex® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @JCI_Buildings on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Johnson Controls International plc published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 18:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pMAMMUT CONNECT : guiding wholesale into digital age
PU
02:34pREGENCY MINES : Issue of Equity
PU
02:32pPolice respond to active shooter at UPS facility in US state New Jersey
AQ
02:31pLENDINGTREE : Study Finds Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Minneapolis are the Best Places to Pay Down Debt
PR
02:29pGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Corporate presentation, January 2019
PU
02:29pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pPG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped.
DJ
02:27pSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Adds 10,000th Subscriber to its Standard Brand YouTube Channel
PR
02:24pEXOR N.V : periodic report on the buyback program 14 gennaio 2019
PU
02:24pMALLINCKRODT : Will Respond to U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Request for Information on H.P. Acthar® Gel
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : No. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.