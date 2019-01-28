Johnson Controls International : expands Applied Systems focus on Taiwan market

Chillers, Air-Handling Units and other Applied Equipment will have stronger presence

MILWAUKEE - (January 28, 2019) - As Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning has continually grown its presence in the Taiwan market with the expansion of our world-class HVAC offerings, the Johnson Controls Applied Systems business is also now on a strong growth path to provide this market with an even broader platform of commercial equipment and customer-centered services.

Johnson Controls, in partnership with Johnson Controls-Hitachi, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its focus on its Applied Systems business: chillers, air-handling equipment and service. Customers and channel partners in the Taiwan market will now benefit from a more robust platform of industry-leading applied solutions, such as:

Centrifugal chillers: The award-winning YORK® YZ magnetic-bearing centrifugal chiller - our industry-leading platform recently expanded to more than 1,350 tons of refrigeration - as well as our well-established platform of YORK YK centrifugal chillers.

Scroll chillers: The award-winning YORK® YVAA variable speed drive screw chiller, as well as other scroll offerings

Air-Handling Units: Our full line of YORK® AHU HVAC systems

'Customers in the Taiwan market have been asking for more of our applied solutions, and we've been listening,' says Bill Jackson, president, Global Products, Building Technologies & Solutions at Johnson Controls. 'Throughout the world, buildings are decreasing their energy usage and increasing their energy efficiency, thanks to industry-leading products and building technologies, like the new YORK® YZ chiller, and we're delighted to bring these world-class products and solutions to the Taiwan market, in partnership with Johnson Controls - Hitachi.'

Not only will these customers now have greater access to leading-edge Johnson Controls HVACR equipment - they will be able to make their buildings, campuses and enterprises more efficient, comfortable and sustainable than ever before.

'No company offers the breadth of building solutions that Johnson Controls provides, and our track record for customer-centered innovation is unmatched,' says Visal Leng, president, Asia Pacific, Building Technologies & Solutions at Johnson Controls. 'We have contributed to the construction of many iconic landmarks in Asia: Shanghai Tower, Shanghai World Financial Center, Hong Kong International Finance Center (II), Taipei 101 and the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, just to name a few. Our Asia Pacific headquarters in Shanghai is one of the most sustainable facilities on earth, having received several top global energy efficiency awards including: IFC-World Bank Group's EDGE Certification, U.S. Green Building Council's LEED Platinum Certification and the China Green Building Design Label Three Star Certification. We bring that same level of commitment to customers throughout Asia Pacific, including the Taiwan market.'

To learn more about our Asia Pacific headquarters, and how it serves as a shining example for buildings around the world, watch a video produced by the U.S. Green Building Council.

