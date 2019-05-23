Johnson Controls International : highlights industry focus at Data Center World 2019

At the recent 2019 Data Center World Conference, Caroline Fritz, editor-in-chief of Mission Critical Magazine attended a speaker session from Michael Zarrilli, executive director of data center solutions and Sharon Ann Thomas, product manager, AHU, Johnson Controls. The session, 'How to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership and Drive Down PUE,' discussed increasing allowable temperatures in data centers, investing in cooling technology, and leveraging data center design for optimal outcomes.

Caroline also met with Michael Zarrilli at the Johnson Controls booth to discuss Johnson Controls focus on the mission critical industry, specifically data centers, and the company's product portfolio that was built and designed to meet the specific needs of data centers.

Read the full article from Mission Critical Magazine here: Catching Up With Johnson Controls