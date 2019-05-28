Johnson Controls International : introduces cloud support for its enterprise access control and event management system

Tyco Software House C•CURE 9000 is cloud deployable and supported on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform

MILWAUKEE - (May 28, 2019) - Johnson Controls announced today that its flagship access control and event management system Tyco Software House C•CURE 9000 is supported on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), enabling customers to take advantage of the many benefits of cloud computing with the choice of best-suited service providers.

With C•CURE 9000 deployable in the cloud, integrators and end users can leverage leading cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform, to reduce server infrastructure and maintenance costs with greater business continuity options.

Beyond IT modernization and cost management, organizations are approaching cloud adoption strategies through the lens of broader Enterprise business efficiency and growth objectives. As organizations identify and migrate critical application workloads to the cloud, physical security operations are able to increase C•CURE 9000 application availability by leveraging redundancy and disaster recovery infrastructure that geographically extends well beyond their on-premise constraints.

'Companies are aggressively moving to the cloud to maximize their IT spend while improving their agility to respond to business needs and market changes,' said Jason Ouellette, general manager of Enterprise Access & Video Solutions, Building Technologies & Solutions, Johnson Controls. 'When moving infrastructure to the cloud, learning how to provision the right type and size of resources required for customer specific environments is critical to optimize performance and cost. Customers who take this approach in their C•CURE 9000 cloud migration planning can easily avoid overspending while maintaining flexibility to quickly scale resources based on actual need.'

To assist customers seeking C•CURE 9000 cloud deployment support, the Software House Professional Services organization provides a broad range of consulting and implementation services, including technical guidance on best practices and system architecture considerations regarding customer specific cloud strategies.

Cloud solutions are an integral part of the strategic focus of the Tyco Access Control and Video Solutions unit of Johnson Controls, along with artificial intelligence, unification and cybersecurity, comprising of four key technology pillars.

