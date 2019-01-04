Johnson Controls International : named “IoT Innovator of the Year” in 2019 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Johnson Controls recognized for driving digital transformation and broad portfolio of Industrial IoT and digital solutions

MILWAUKEE - (Jan. 4, 2019) - Johnson Controls today announced that it has been named the 'Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year' from IoT Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market today.

'It's an honor to be recognized as a leading innovator in the IoT industry,' said Sudhi Sinha, vice president and general manager of Digital Solutions at Johnson Controls. 'While we are constantly working to enhance our products and solutions to drive innovation, it is equally as exciting to see increased interest from organizations who share our vision of bringing together the physical and digital worlds through IoT and data-driven software solutions.'

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program recognizes the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology and more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 global nominations.

Johnson Controls Digital Solutions works at the nexus of data and business, working with its customers to pull insights that allow for smarter buildings, increased efficiencies and new business value. From using data from the customer's own environment-building systems and external sources-to uncovering insights which solve challenges and most importantly, helping our customers achieve their business missions is our highest priority.

'Not only surviving, but thriving in any business after 130 years is impressive by itself, but Johnson Controls stands out for driving digital transformation at an impressive rate with their broad portfolio of Industrial IoT and digital solutions,' said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. 'Congratulations to Johnson Controls for their significant achievements in driving IoT innovation and adoption throughout the year and we look forward to seeing continued success from the Company. We are pleased to award Johnson Controls a marquee 2019 IoT Breakthrough Award winner.'

Johnson Controls has taken its rich heritage in HVAC, controls, energy management, security and safety to drive digital transformation for customers through a portfolio of solutions and platforms. In the past year the following achievements contributed to its recognition as IoT Innovator of the Year:

Digital Vault - Johnson Controls developed and launched the world's most advanced digital cloud platform for ingesting, processing, analyzing, and managing building and related enterprise information called Digital Vault. The platform has been used as a foundation to develop solution offerings for Johnson Controls as well as customers to enable their digital transformation.

- Johnson Controls developed and launched the world's most advanced digital cloud platform for ingesting, processing, analyzing, and managing building and related enterprise information called Digital Vault. The platform has been used as a foundation to develop solution offerings for Johnson Controls as well as customers to enable their digital transformation. Enterprise Management - the leading energy, asset, occupant, and tenant billing management system, JEM proactively analyzes building data across the enterprise. Implemented for over 100 customers with nearly 2,000 buildings on five continents in the past year, this platform helps customers identify opportunities for savings and efficiencies.

- the leading energy, asset, occupant, and tenant billing management system, JEM proactively analyzes building data across the enterprise. Implemented for over 100 customers with nearly 2,000 buildings on five continents in the past year, this platform helps customers identify opportunities for savings and efficiencies. Connected Converged Security - the most advanced digital security platform that moves security from a reactive and investigative posture to a predictive and proactive posture by leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence on data coming from security sensor systems, enterprise IT systems, people systems, facility systems, event feed, weather and social media. This solution performs threat hunting, threat model, and creates response scenarios based on that and allows customers to improve their security operations and consolidate them globally.

- the most advanced digital security platform that moves security from a reactive and investigative posture to a predictive and proactive posture by leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence on data coming from security sensor systems, enterprise IT systems, people systems, facility systems, event feed, weather and social media. This solution performs threat hunting, threat model, and creates response scenarios based on that and allows customers to improve their security operations and consolidate them globally. Connected Equipment and Services - this solution allows customers to improve the reliability and performance of their equipment systems through predictive diagnostics and machine learning. Customers can achieve additional savings through condition-based maintenance and reduced operating costs. Johnson Controls has connected over 1,600 customers, 5,000 buildings, and 75,000 equipment and systems through these IoT connected platform and solutions. More than 175 million samples get generated, collected, analyzed every day and more than 7,000 users benefit from these capabilities and save millions of dollars globally.

- this solution allows customers to improve the reliability and performance of their equipment systems through predictive diagnostics and machine learning. Customers can achieve additional savings through condition-based maintenance and reduced operating costs. Johnson Controls has connected over 1,600 customers, 5,000 buildings, and 75,000 equipment and systems through these IoT connected platform and solutions. More than 175 million samples get generated, collected, analyzed every day and more than 7,000 users benefit from these capabilities and save millions of dollars globally. Central Plant Optimization (CPO) - the world's only solution that leverages leading model predictive controls to cost optimize facility operations based on future forecasting of HVAC asset performance, building load requirements, changes in weather or occupancy, access to alternate energy resources, and participation in demand response programs. Customers have been able to save between 10 and 30 percent in central plant operations. Several customers like Kent State University have been able to earn more than $500k in six months through their participation in demand response program.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions

Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions is making the world safer, smarter and more sustainable - one building at a time. Our technology portfolio integrates every aspect of a building - whether security systems, energy management, fire protection or HVACR - to ensure that we exceed customer expectations at all times. We operate in more than 150 countries through our unmatched network of branches and distribution channels, helping building owners, operators, engineers and contractors enhance the full lifecycle of any facility. Our arsenal of brands includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, PENN®, Sabroe®, Simplex® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow @JCI_Buildings on Twitter.

