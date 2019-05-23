Johnson Controls International : named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Recognized for leadership in environment, social and governance

Johnson Controls has been named for the 13th year in a row to Corporate Responsibility (CR) Magazine's annual '100 Best Corporate Citizens List.' The company was ranked in seven key areas: climate change, employee relations, environment, financial, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list ranked the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly-traded companies for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure and performance. 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranks the entire Russell 1000 Index on 134 environment, social and governance factors.

ISS-ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services, conducts the research. To compile the ranking, information is obtained from publicly available resources only.

ISS-ESG applies its environmental, social and governance research to solutions that allow investment managers to screen, rate and rank companies. This data in turn is applied by investment professionals to evaluate opportunities, identify risks and comply with a broad range of investment guidelines and client concerns.