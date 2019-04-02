Johnson Controls International : transforms Clinton Prairie School Corporation with $4.7M of district-wide upgrades

State-of-the-art LED lighting and building optimization updates are among the improvements enabled by an energy performance contract

MILWAUKEE - (April 2, 2019) - Johnson Controls has helped to address aging infrastructure and limited capital budget at Clinton Prairie School Corporation (CPSC) in Frankfort, Indiana, through district-wide exterior and interior building updates. The upgrades, including new wireless-controlled lighting in the main gymnasium, exterior access doors and building control optimization, were made to help increase student and teacher productivity and provide a more comfortable learning environment.

The $4.7M in improvements were enabled through an energy performance contract, which uses guaranteed savings to offset the cost of the projects. Upgrades were implemented during the school's off-hours to avoid class and learning disruptions, and final project elements were completed in March 2019.

'Through our partnership, Johnson Controls managed the project, allowing Clinton Prairie School Corporation to reap the benefits of infrastructure upgrades and energy savings.' - Jennifer Payne, Performance Infrastructure™ account executive, Johnson Controls

'Like many school districts, ours faced deteriorating infrastructure and a restricted budget for years,' said Amanda Whitlock, superintendent of Clinton Prairie School Corporation. 'By collaborating with Johnson Controls, we now have the necessary building enhancements that will position our district for a successful future and make a positive, long-term impact on our funding efforts.'

A comprehensive list of the project components includes:

Building control optimization

Duct sealing and insulation improvements

Exterior brick and stucco improvements

Exterior door access control system upgrades

Exterior door replacement

Kitchen equipment replacements

New energy dashboard monitor

New interior finish restroom modifications and water efficiency updates to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)

New roof with added insulation

Select air handling unit and fan coil unit replacements

State-of-the-art exterior and interior LED lighting

'Through our partnership, Johnson Controls managed the project, allowing Clinton Prairie School Corporation to reap the benefits of infrastructure upgrades and energy savings,' said Jennifer Payne, Performance Infrastructure™ account executive, Johnson Controls. 'Taking over project responsibilities allowed the school district to focus on providing the best education and learning environment for its students and teachers.'

CPSC received a $2,033 prescriptive rebate for the kitchen equipment and a $1,748 rebate as a custom incentive for roofing, duct seal and the building enveloped from Duke Energy.

The strategic use of subcontractors helped to ensure that the district-wide upgrades were made promptly. Subcontractors included Aeroseal LLC; Automated Logic; C&T Design; Dallman Contractors, LLC; Dan Haines; Hinshaw Roofing & Sheet Metal Co., Inc.; I-STAR; Johnson Controls Indianapolis Branch; Johnson Controls Lighting Services; Keusch Glass, Inc. and Wireless Networking Solutions, Inc.

