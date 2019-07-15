Johnson Controls International : wins “Most Intelligent Building” IBcon Digie Award for Bee'ah's Iconic New Headquarters

Johnson Controls, Microsoft and Bee'ah recognized for work on Bee'ah's digital transformation, creating the first fully AI-powered smart building in the region

MILWAUKEE - (July 15, 2019) - Johnson Controls today announced its Digie Award win for 'Most Intelligent Building - Corporate Headquarters' for its groundbreaking work on Bee'ah's new headquarters in the UAE. This award recognizes extraordinary examples of buildings, projects and communities that best demonstrate smart, connected, high performance intelligent building concepts throughout the world.

Using Johnson Controls Digital Vault and extended capabilities built on Microsoft Azure, Johnson Controls partnered with Microsoft, and the Middle East's leading digital transformation catalyst, Evoteq, to implement intelligent edge systems, devices and software designed to optimize energy efficiency, make the best use of available space and help the building's occupants be more productive.

'With the help of Johnson Controls, Microsoft and Evoteq, Bee'ah is thrilled to be recognized for becoming the first building in the region, and one of the first in the world, to have full integration with AI to support new seamless experiences for optimization of efficiencies, performance and functionality,' said HE Salim Al Owais, Chairman of Bee'ah. 'This award represents the Middle East's commitment toward creating a sustainable future for smart buildings within the region's urban fabric. In alignment with our vision of merging the core pillars of sustainability and technology to build a future-ready economy, our headquarters has become a benchmark for sustainable, intelligent buildings everywhere by being fully powered by renewable resources and optimized to achieve zero net energy consumption and reach LEED platinum certification.'

At Bee'ah's headquarters, Digital Vault is revolutionizing the construction industry by translating the physical world inside a building into a digital representation with rich data that can be visualized, analyzed and acted upon to deliver proactive maintenance, optimize building systems and deliver intelligent support for the people inside. From digital workspaces to smart back-office integration, and from smart lobby-visitor management to smart security, employees and visitors at Bee'ah's new headquarters will experience a diverse range of cutting-edge AI features through multiple touchpoints across various functions including HR, customer care, procurement, administration, and mechanical electrical and plumbing.

'It is an honor to be recognized for our part in making Bee'ah's new headquarters one of the most intelligent buildings in the world,' said Sudhi Sinha, vice president and general manager of Digital Solutions at Johnson Controls. 'This accolade demonstrates the shift around the world that prioritizes a holistic transformation approach over a siloed technology mindset, allowing companies around the world - like Bee'ah - to reap the reward of true digital transformation.'

'We're proud to be leading the charge of creating innovative solutions that merge the physical and digital worlds to transform traditional building systems,' said Dr. Marcus Schumacher, vice president and general manager GCC at Johnson Controls. 'We are dedicated to helping more businesses and organization achieve new levels of efficiency and sustainability around the world using our past knowledge and deep expertise.'

For the past 21 years, the Digie Awards have recognized companies, real estate projects, technologies and people that have gone above and beyond to positively impact the real estate industry using technology, automation and innovation. This year's award winners were announced at the Realcomm | IBcon 2019 conference at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN.

To learn more about how Johnson Controls can help enable next-generation smart buildings, click here.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Bee'ah

An innovation leader and a pioneering force for sustainable solutions in the Middle East, Bee'ah is a public-private partnership company that was founded in 2007. With ventures in industries ranging from Waste Management, to Environmental Consulting, Renewable Energy, Technology, Sustainable Transportation, and Training & Development, Bee'ah is creating a better quality of life for all cities and communities in the region. Bee'ah has executed a comprehensive strategy focused on sustainability and technology, which has reaped rich benefits in the form of the region's highest waste diversion rates, and the GCC's first waste-to-energy plant. Bee'ah has supported the region's agenda for a circular economy and personifies the UAE's ambitions in leading the dialogue surrounding sustainability in the MENA region. For more information, please visit: http://www.beeah.ae and connect at facebook.com/beeahuae and twitter.com/BeeahUAE.

About Realcomm | IBcon

Realcomm has been presenting the Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation 'Digie' Awards since 1999. These awards recognize those who are improving the commercial, corporate, government and institutional real estate industries, which must manage an inordinate amount of information, systems, and business processes to operate. This data-intensive, manual, mostly disconnected environment provides the perfect opportunity for innovation that can radically transform how we do business. IBcon has grown to become the world's most comprehensive and leading-edge discussion on the next generation of smart, connected, high-performance, green, sustainable, intelligent buildings. This event is not about the traditional one building, one system, one vendor smart building of yesterday, but rather the open architected, interoperable, integrated, IP, IT-centric smart buildings of tomorrow. For this reason, we recognize those who are leading the charge in shaping the future of smart buildings.

